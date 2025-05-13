Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: specs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: design and display Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: performance and storage Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: cameras Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: battery and charging Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: software and updates Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: price and availability Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: verdict

Five months after Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, it has unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company’s thinnest phone to date, the S25 Edge, is very similar to the S25 Ultra — yet also significantly different in some crucial ways. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Size 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm (6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 in) 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm (6.4 x 3.1 x 0.32 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 218 grams (7.7 ounces) Screen size and resolution 6.7 inches QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3120 x 1440 pixels

Adaptive 1~120Hz

HDR10+

2600 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 6.9 inches QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3120 x 1440 pixels, 498 PPI

Adaptive 1~120Hz

HDR10+

2600 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Operating system Android 15, One UI 7 Android 15, One UI 7 Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Processor and RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite for Galaxy 12GB Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite for Galaxy 12GB Cameras Dual rear cameras: 200MP primary, OIS 12MP ultrawide Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2, autofocus Quad rear cameras: 200MP primary, OIS 50MP ultrawide 50MP periscope telephoto, 5x optical zoom 10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom 100x Space Zoom Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2, autofocus Water resistance IP68 IP68 Battery and charging 3,900mAh 25W wired charging 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 5,000mAh 45W wired charging 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging Colors Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver Online Exclusives: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Pinkgold Price From $1,100 From $1,300 Review To be published Galaxy S25 Ultra

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra are distinguished by their striking differences in design and display features. The S25 Edge is designed to emphasize a remarkably slim profile, measuring only 5.8mm in thickness and weighing a mere 163 grams, making it the slimmest smartphone ever produced by Samsung. It showcases a sophisticated titanium frame complemented by elegantly curved sides and is protected by the durable Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, ensuring beauty and resilience. The S25 Edge boasts a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers breathtaking visuals with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, achieving an impressive peak brightness of 2,600 nits for exceptional visibility in various lighting environments.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra presents a premium design, featuring a sturdy titanium frame; however, it is inclined towards a more robust build at 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 218 grams. This model offers a more expansive 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, supporting an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Enhanced by an anti-reflective coating with Gorilla Armor 2, the screen is designed for greater durability against scratches and impacts. A standout feature of the Ultra is its integrated S Pen, a distinguishing characteristic not found in the S25 Edge, underscoring the Ultra’s dedication to enhancing productivity and creativity for its users.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for its cutting-edge design

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: performance and storage

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra deliver flagship-tier performance, primarily driven by the shared Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for the Galaxy chipset. This customized silicon ensures both devices can handle demanding applications, intensive multitasking, and graphically rich games effortlessly. Coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM in both models, users can expect a fluid and responsive experience across various tasks.

While both offer fast UFS 4.0 storage (256GB and 512GB), the S25 Ultra is the only one currently offering 1TB. To manage heat during heavy usage, both phones incorporate vapor chamber cooling systems; however, the Galaxy S25 Ultra often features a larger chamber, which could translate to slightly better sustained performance under extreme and prolonged workloads.

Furthermore, the larger 5000 mAh battery in the Ultra generally provides longer battery life compared to the Edge’s smaller 3900 mAh battery, which prioritizes its skinny profile. While both phones offer exceptional performance for everyday use, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might exhibit a slight advantage in enduring demanding tasks and providing extended battery life. In contrast, the S25 Edge focuses on a sleek design without significantly compromising processing power.

Winner: Tied, as they have the same chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: cameras

Until now, the S25 Edge and S25 Ultra seem nearly identical on many of the key specs. The most significant differences, however, are left to each phone’s camera systems.

The camera systems on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge differ significantly, reflecting their distinct design philosophies. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring a quad-camera setup, prioritizes versatility and top-tier imaging capabilities. This includes a 200MP primary wide-angle lens for exceptional detail, a 50MP ultra-wide lens to capture expansive scenes, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom (enabling up to 10x optical quality zoom and 100x Space Zoom). This array provides incredible flexibility for various shooting scenarios, from wide landscapes to distant subjects, with impressive zoom capabilities and enhanced low-light performance thanks to its larger sensors and sophisticated software processing, including advanced AI features and Nightography.

In contrast, to achieve its ultra-slim 5.8mm profile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual-camera system. This setup includes a high-resolution 200MP primary wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. While the 200MP primary sensor still captures detailed images, the S25 Edge lacks the dedicated telephoto lenses on the Ultra. Although it retains Samsung’s AI-powered ProVisual Engine for image enhancements and likely offers digital zoom capabilities, it won’t match the optical zoom range and overall versatility of the S25 Ultra’s more comprehensive camera system. Therefore, while the S25 Edge aims to deliver excellent main and ultra-wide photography in a sleek package, the Galaxy S25 Ultra provides a more comprehensive and robust camera experience with its multiple telephoto lenses catering to a broader range of photographic needs.

Winner: No contest, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: battery and charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra prioritizes battery capacity and charging speed over the ultra-thin design of the S25 Edge. As noted above, the S25 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which, as expected, offers significantly longer battery life compared to the S25 Edge’s 3900 mAh battery. The Galaxy S25 Ultra supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 at 45W wired, allowing it to reach a 50% charge in around 20-25 minutes and a full charge in approximately 55-60 minutes with a compatible charger. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

In contrast, to achieve its skinny 5.8mm profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s smaller battery can only support 25W wired fast charging. This slower charging speed means a full charge will likely take around 70 minutes, with a 30-minute charge reaching about 55-60%. The S25 Edge also supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Therefore, while both phones offer wireless and reverse wireless charging, the Galaxy S25 Ultra provides a larger battery for extended usage and faster wired charging capabilities, whereas the S25 Edge compromises on these aspects to achieve its exceptionally slim design.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: software and updates

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge benefit from Samsung’s commitment to long-term software support. Both devices launch with Android 15 and One UI 7.0 out of the box and are guaranteed to receive seven major Android OS updates, taking them up to Android 22, and seven years of security updates. This industry-leading update policy ensures that both phones remain secure and feature-rich for an extended period, likely until 2032.

You can expect consistent software experiences between the two models, with access to the same One UI features, including the latest Galaxy AI enhancements like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist. Updates will likely be rolled out simultaneously to both devices, ensuring that the Ultra and Edge users receive the latest features and security patches simultaneously. This unified software and update approach underscores Samsung’s dedication to providing a consistent and long-lasting software experience across its flagship S25 series.

Winner: Tied

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: price and availability

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge begins shipping at the end of May. It’s available for pre-order starting at $1,099 for the 256GB model. At launch, it’s only available in three color options: Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the older of the two handsets, is currently available on the market with a plentiful supply. It starts at $1,399 for the 256GB model. Samsung’s flagship can be everywhere in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver. Three color options are exclusive to the Samsung online store: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink Gold.

Remember that discounts and trade-ins can significantly reduce the prices of both phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: verdict

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra represent two distinct approaches within the premium smartphone market, sharing a foundation of high-end features and performance. They both boast the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, 12GB of RAM, and the latest One UI 7.0 software based on Android 15, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. Both also benefit from Samsung’s commitment to long-term support, with seven years of OS and security updates.

However, key differences cater to different user priorities. The Galaxy S25 Edge prioritizes a sleek and lightweight design, making it ideal for users who value portability and aesthetics. Its skinny profile and lightweight build make it a stylish and comfortable device for everyday use. While it shares the Ultra’s impressive 200MP primary camera, it forgoes the telephoto lens for a streamlined camera setup.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the powerhouse of the pair, designed for users who demand the absolute best in camera versatility, battery life, and productivity. Its advanced quad-camera system, including dual telephoto lenses, provides superior zoom capabilities, while its larger battery ensures all-day power. Including the S Pen further enhances its productivity, making it a compelling choice for professionals and creatives.

Choosing between the S25 Edge and the S25 Ultra depends on individual needs and preferences. The S25 Edge is for those who prioritize a stunning design and effortless portability without sacrificing core performance and camera quality. The S25 Ultra is for power users who want the most comprehensive feature set, especially in photography and productivity, and are willing to accept a larger, more substantial device.

Winner: For most folks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra