Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: which mid-priced phone is the best?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is the latest mid-sized flagship phone from Samsung, sandwiched comfortably between the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As such, it’s perfectly placed to take on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus, both in terms of specs and price. Both offer a lot to love, but is one distinctly better than the other? The Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a powerful processor, a stunning display, and a versatile camera system. At the same time, the iPhone 16 Plus is known for its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and heavy integration with the Apple ecosystem. Let’s see how the two mid-priced phones compare, and which one deserves to find a spot in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus iPhone 16 Plus Dimensions 6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches Weight 6.7 ounces 7.06 ounces Display 6.7-inch QHD+1440 x 3120 resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2x 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz)2796 x 1290 resolution at 460 pixels per inch Durability IP68 IP68 Colors IcyblueNavy Mint Silver Shadow Coralred Blueblack Pinkgold Black White Pink Teal Ultramarine Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Apple A18 RAM and storage 12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB 8GB/512GB Software and updates Android 15 and One UI 7 7 years of software updates iOS 18 Upgrades for at least five years Cameras Rear: 50-megapixel main 12MP ultrawide 10MP telephoto Front: 12MP selfie Rear: 48-megapixel primary 12MP ultrawide Front: 12MP Battery and charging 4,900mAh 45W wired 15W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless 4,674mAh 27W fast charging 25W MagSafe charging 15W Qi2 wireless charging Price From $1,000 From $899 Review Hands-on review 4 out of 5 stars

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Apple iPhone 16 Plus (one of the best phones currently available) are large smartphones with similar appearances. The Galaxy S25 Plus, the newer of the two, showcases Samsung’s refined design language with its sleek, rounded metal frame, and smooth glass back. The iPhone 16 Plus is similarly elegantly crafted, featuring rounded corners, well-executed buttons, and a stunning glass back.

Despite its size, the iPhone 16 Plus offers a comfortable grip when used without a case. Although we have not yet reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, we expect a similar grip experience. Both are available in vibrant and stylish colors. The Galaxy S25 Plus comes in IcyBlueNavy, Mint, SilverShadow, Coralred, Blueblack, and Pinkgold, while the iPhone 16 Plus offers Teal, Ultramarine, Pink, and classic Black and White options.

Both devices have vertically arranged rear cameras. The Galaxy S25 Plus features a triple-camera setup, while the iPhone 16 Plus has a dual-camera configuration.

Regarding displays, both phones feature expansive screens with vibrant colors and high resolutions. The Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which enables smooth scrolling and animations. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Plus is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, known for its color accuracy and high peak brightness, but it has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz, which is disappointing for a phone in 2025.

Ultimately, while the Galaxy S25 Plus offers a more fluid user experience due to its higher refresh rate, the iPhone 16 Plus prioritizes image quality and outdoor visibility.

It’s hard to determine which phone is superior in terms of design. However, the Galaxy S25 Plus has the edge in this comparison due to its better refresh rate.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: performance

Regarding raw performance, the Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus are closely matched, each equipped with impressive processors. The Galaxy S25 Plus features the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a customized version of Qualcomm’s latest chipset. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Plus is powered by Apple’s A18 chip, renowned for its exceptional performance and efficiency. Benchmarks reveal the Snapdragon chip has a slight advantage in both single-core and multi-core performance. This results in quicker everyday tasks, faster app launches, and better performance for demanding gaming and intensive multitasking activities.

However, this does not imply that the A18 in the iPhone 16 Plus is an inferior chip. Both phones are incredibly high-speed and responsive for typical tasks like browsing, social media, and photography. Nonetheless, the Snapdragon chip gives the Galaxy S25 Plus a slight edge in performance overall.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Apple iPhone 16 Plus feature impressive camera systems with unique strengths. The Galaxy S25 Plus has a versatile triple camera setup, including a high-resolution main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens, offering flexibility for various scenes.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Plus uses a dual camera system with a primary and ultrawide lens. While it lacks a telephoto option, Apple’s computational photography enhances image quality and portrait effects.

We have not yet tested the Samsung phone, so direct comparisons are difficult. However, the camera specs on the Galaxy S25 Plus are similar to the ones on its predecessor, the Galaxy S24, which we compared to the iPhone 16, which has the same camera system as the iPhone 16 Plus. In that comparison, we favor the iPhone 16, due to the new Camera Control button. This button is not just a physical feature; it also includes a capacitive sensor on its top. By lightly double-pressing the Camera Control while the camera is open, a new user interface appears, allowing you to select camera controls such as exposure, zoom, and styles. You can swipe your finger across the Camera Control to cycle through these options, lightly press the button to select one, and then slide your finger again to adjust the chosen setting.

While there might be a slight learning curve, this new experience is enjoyable and will not take long to master.

In practice, the camera system on the Galaxy S25 Plus may outperform the one on the iPhone 16 Plus, but we won’t know for sure until we conduct direct comparisons. However, based on our past experiences with similar models, Apple’s phone currently holds the edge.

Winner: Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus battery and charging

When comparing the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus, you’ll notice that their battery capacities are similar. Although the new Galaxy S25 Plus features a more efficient chip, this is unlikely to impact overall battery performance, and may improve it. The S24 Plus averaged around two days of use on a single charge, so it’ll be great if the S25 Plus equals or exceeds this feat. The iPhone 16 Plus doesn’t have as large a capacity in real terms, but it still delivers strong battery life, managing a strong day’s worth of life on one charge.

In terms of charging, the Galaxy S25 Plus offers faster wired charging speeds, allowing for quicker recharging when needed. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus features MagSafe technology, which provides faster wireless charging, making it convenient to charge without cables.

Ultimately, the best choice for you in terms of charging will depend on your charging preferences. The Galaxy S25 Plus is better if you value fast wired charging. However, if you prefer the convenience and speed of wireless charging with MagSafe, the iPhone 16 Plus is the way to go.

So the Apple phone has an edge for us in terms of charging, but the S25 Plus’s battery life may well blow it out of the water if it manages to be as long-lived as its predecessor. We’re going to give this to the Samsung phone for now.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus



Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: software and support

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Apple iPhone 16 Plus offer distinct software experiences and update policies. The Galaxy S25 Plus runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s new One UI 7, providing a feature-rich and customizable interface. The iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, features Apple’s iOS 18, which is known for its simplicity and user-friendliness. It also features Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI tool, one of the few iPhones currently to do so. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series also features impressive AI capabilities that enhance user experience and simplify daily tasks.

Samsung has made significant strides in terms of updates. It now promises an impressive seven years of software updates and security patches for the Galaxy S25 Plus, ensuring your device will remain up-to-date and secure for years. While Apple doesn’t explicitly state a specific timeframe, iPhones typically receive five to six years of software updates.

If you don’t have a strong preference for either Android or iOS—which is quite rare—or if you’re looking for a phone that will receive long-term support, the Galaxy S25 Plus stands out. However, very few consumers will likely switch back and forth between the two operating systems. With that in mind, both phones offer impressive software features and generous updates and support.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: price and availability

The Galaxy S25 Plus is available in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB, with prices starting at $1,000. Both versions come with 12GB of RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Plus offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, with a starting price of $900 and includes 8GB of RAM.

The iPhone 16 Plus is generally easier to find as an older model. However, the Galaxy S25 Plus will soon be available worldwide, so look for attractive discounts on both phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. iPhone 16 Plus: which should you buy?

When comparing these two phones, it can be difficult to declare one as “better,” as the choice ultimately depends on your needs and preferences. However, several distinguishing factors, both positive and negative, set them apart.

The Samsung S25 Plus features a more versatile camera system, including a telephoto lens that enables optical zoom. This capability provides greater flexibility in capturing various shots, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus primarily relies on digital zoom. Additionally, the Samsung phone has a vibrant AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, resulting in smoother scrolling, animations, and a more fluid user experience than the standard 60Hz display on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Benchmark tests indicate that the chip in Samsung’s phone outperforms the one in the iPhone 16 Plus by a slight margin.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus’s significant advantage is its seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. It works effectively with devices like the iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, offering a cohesive experience for those who value interoperability.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Plus provides better wireless charging capabilities and offers a 128GB model, among other features.

Ultimately, the best choice between these two phones depends on your needs and priorities. Consider which features matter most to you, and select the phone that aligns best with those preferences.

