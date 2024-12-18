The Samsung Galaxy S25’s release date is all but confirmed

We’ve speculated a lot on when the Samsung Galaxy S25 will officially launch, and there have been no small number of rumors. Now, though, we have everything but an official announcement as a leaked event poster states that Galaxy Unpacked will be held on January 22, 2025.

Evan Blass, a tipster with a reliable and proven track record, first shared the information on X. Since the initial post, the image has been removed due to a copyright claim, but you can see what it looked like below. The date on the poster lines up with previous leaks that also place the event on January 22, giving us almost a guarantee on the date.

Recommended Videos

As for the design of the poster, many people have speculated about what it means. Some posited that the four ends of the ‘X’ mean four phones might be shown off, while others suggest it could be a reference to Bixby. However, it likely is nothing more than graphic design; the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 poster looked similar to this year’s poster.

Samsung is departing from the norm this year by releasing four phones, but only three are expected to make an appearance at Galaxy Unpacked: the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Look for significant upgrades to each of the handsets, including the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, improved cameras, and Android 15 via the One UI 7 operating system.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The fourth entry in the lineup, the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 “Slim,” isn’t expected to make an appearance until later in the year, most likely closer to summer.

This isn’t today’s only leak, though. Jukanlosreve, another leaker with a lot of info on the Galaxy S25, has shared purported photos of the Galaxy S25 Plus. It looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in almost every way, but it’s still exciting to see.

All of the emerging information combines to be solid indicator that the Galaxy S25 launch date is approaching. It’s all but confirmed for January 22 now, but we still don’t have a finalized time. Galaxy Unpacked 2024 started at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT, so it’s likely that this year’s event will follow a similar schedule.