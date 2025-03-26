 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might serve camera tricks worth a long wait

By
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most capable smartphone cameras out there, as long as your search is limited to the US shores. It’s a terrific performer, but the pace of camera innovation has somewhat slowed down, while the likes of Xiaomi 15 Ultra have truly lifted the game. Things might finally turn around for Samsung next year.

According to a fresh leak, Samsung is eyeing a handful of notable upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s imaging hardware. Instead of a 10-megapixel short-range telephoto camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its successor will reportedly shift to a larger 50-megapixel sensor.

Recommended Videos

Moreover, the optical zoom range might also get a lift, going from 3x to 3.5x zoom. Talking about zoom levels, the long-range periscope-style telephoto camera could also go from 5x to 8x optical zoom range, and a wider aperture to go with it. As usual, optical image stabilization will be available across the primary and zoom cameras.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

I heard some better news. With Apple’s introduction of variable aperture technology, it has been confirmed that Samsung will also incorporate a variable aperture.

&mdash; Siddhant B (@SiddhantGeek) March 26, 2025

The main camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to stick with a 200-megapixel unit, with an identical 1/1.3-inch sensor format and 0.6-micron pixel size. However, it could mark the return of an innovative aperture trick that Samsung introduced years ago.

Bringing back the variable aperture

Back in 2018, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S9 Plus with a novel camera trick. The main sensor on this one offered a variable aperture facility, allowing it to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 range. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could bring back the variable aperture system, and in a more capable fashion.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

For the unaware, the aperture is a tiny hole that allows light to enter the camera system before it hits the sensor. The wider it gets, the more light enters the camera tunnel. The most obvious benefit is that in low-light scenarios, a wider aperture can collect more data, and produce more detailed shots.

On the other end, a narrower aperture produces sharper pictures. So, if you’re in a well-lit environment and want to focus on certain elements in the frame, a narrow aperture setting is the way to go. The effects are not as pronounced as those you get from the granular aperture adjustments on a DSLR camera, but they are still noticeable.

On the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the main 200-megapixel camera will reportedly allow variable aperture adjustment between f/1.4 to f/4.0 values. That’s a massive upgrade over the Galaxy S9 Plus, and thanks to the improved imaging algorithms and larger sensor, the quality upgrade is going to be massive.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Samsung’s super-slim S25 Edge might come with a side of battery life struggles
Side buttons on the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Both Samsung and Apple are gearing up to release super-slim smartphone models this year. Rumors suggest that Apple is going for a high-density approach to pack in more power but a certification from Denmark shows the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge does not have a similar trick up its sleeve.

Spotted by GSMArena, the certification reveals that the S25 Edge will use a battery with a capacity of 3,900 mAh -- that's 100 mAh less than the S25. While it makes sense that a smaller phone would have a smaller battery, Samsung could end up regretting this decision if the iPhone 17 Air's battery manages to be both small and high-capacity.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch day availability could prove difficult
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

We're hearing more about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s not good news for would-be early adopters.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be officially unveiled next month. Following its release, a global launch will occur, raising questions about its pricing and availability for launch. Financial News has started to shed light on these matters.

Read more
The Galaxy 25 Edge shares a design element with the S25 Ultra
The side of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of this year's most-anticipated devices and the final addition to the S25 lineup, and now we have what might be the most accurate render of it yet. Shared by Ice Universe, the render shows a phone with bezels that match those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a slightly smaller screen.

Unfortunately, the image only shows the front of the phone. Without a look at the back, we can't confirm other details like the rumored 200MP camera.

Read more