 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung may be getting ready to launch a new AirTag rival this year

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Samsung is not the first brand that comes to mind when you are out shopping for an object tracker. That kind of consumer trust and appeal is currently commanded by Tile and Apple’s popular AirTag. However, Samsung wants to wiggle its way into that space with yet another object tracker that’s destined to arrive soon.

Citing unnamed sources, SamMobile reports that Samsung is planning a refresh of its Galaxy Smart Tag portfolio. And if all things go according to plan, the second-gen object tracker from Samsung will hit the shelves in the third quarter of 2023 — possibly around the same time frame as the launch of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Right now, details are scarce about the upgrades that one could expect from the upcoming Galaxy SmartTags, and we don’t know about any plans for a design rework either. But it would be interesting to see if Samsung manages to boost utilitarian aspects like detection range, add better speakers with a wider audio alert scope, and lengthen battery life.

Related

The current-gen Galaxy SmartTags are already one of the best AirTag alternatives out there, thanks to their extremely pocketable size and a vast tracking network supported by hundreds of millions of devices across the globe. However, being locked to the SmartThings ecosystems means these can only be used if you have a Samsung phone in your hands — like the Galaxy S23.

On the positive side, the tight integration with Samsung products means you won’t have to strain brain cells trying to figure out third-party app functionalities, and everything is seamless. Plus, Samsung’s object tracker draws power from the standard CR2032 coin cell, which is good for months and can be replaced with ease.

Another extremely useful aspect of the Galaxy SmartTags is the integration with smart home devices that play well with Samsung’s SmartThings protocol and even some phone-specific features. The button on the tracker can be customized to perform tasks like controlling lights, and support for ultra-wideband tech allows users to track the location within 15 meters using AR cues in the camera app.

Tile recently introduced an antitheft mode for its trackers that renders it invisible to all scans except the owner’s registered device. The company has built it as an antitheft measure, but the feature needs to be activated by verifying with a government-issued ID card. Samsung would want to offer features like these if it aims for meaningful upgrades on the second-gen Galaxy SmartTags.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I think I made a huge mistake with my iPhone 14 Pro Max
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
March 6, 2023
An iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro standing upright on a desk.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is — without a doubt — an incredible smartphone. It's easily one of the best phones you can buy in 2023, touting hardware and software that are nearly perfect on every level. It's the phone I've carried with me every day since it launched last October, but after living with it for about five months, I'm worried I made a big mistake in choosing it to be my primary iPhone.

There's nothing wrong or bad about the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's the most capable and technically impressive iPhone currently on the market. But even with that being the case, I can't use it anymore — and I'm moving on to something else.
My biggest issue with the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Read more
I tested the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro cameras. Only one is a winner
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
March 3, 2023
The iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera modules.

What happens when you put two of the very best cameras on two of the very best smartphones up against each other? We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, a pair of devices that go head-to-head in almost all categories, with a strong and dedicated fanbase behind each one.

Over the course of several weeks, I found out which phone has the better camera, and the result is extremely interesting.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro: camera specs

Read more
A new Motorola Razr is coming soon, and it could be the best one yet
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
March 1, 2023
Folding the new Motorola razr.

Just a little over six months after Motorola launched its Razr (2022) folding phone, the company has confirmed that another Razr foldable is in the works. But not only that, it sounds like Motorola's next Razr will be here a lot sooner than we expected.

Speaking to CNBC, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang said that a new version of the Motorola Razr will be released "very soon," while also noting that reception to the Razr foldable lineup has been "good." And compared to past versions of the Razr, Yang also went on to say that he thinks the new 2023 model is "much better."
The Motorola Razr story so far

Read more