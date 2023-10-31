 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This popular Samsung tablet just had its price slashed to $179

Noah McGraw
By
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.
Samsung

If you’ve been looking for a cheap tablet, Walmart has the deal of the day for you. Right now the Samsung Galaxy A8, a cheap alternative to the iPad, is on sale for $179, down $51 from its usual price of $230. This is wrapped up into Walmart’s early Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean it will last until the shopping holiday next month. If you’re interested in grabbing a budget tablet while it’s even cheaper, check out this deal ASAP.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet that runs on Android. If you have an Android phone, you’ll be very familiar with the operating system. It only has 32GB of storage, but you can supplement that with a 1TB MicroSD if you find yourself running out of room. At 2 GHz processor speed and a Octa-Core, Coretex-A78 + Cortex-A55 processor, plus 3GB of RAM, this isn’t a device for any heavy duty uses. What it will handle well is scrolling social media, controlling other smart home devices, and taking pictures.

Speaking of pictures, the Samsung A8 has a front and a rear facing camera, so you can use it to take photos and also do live video calling. The rear camera is 8MP and the front-facing camera is 5MP. The pictures will look great on the 10.5-inch LCD screen, since it has a resolution of 1920 x 1200. That means anything short of 4K will look beautiful, whether its pictures you take on the device or movies you stream on it.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy A8 has a few nifty bonuses. For instance, it has a fingerprint reader, which makes it simple to unlock but impossible for thieves to open. It charges via a USB-C port, which is the new standard, so you won’t have to worry about finding a charger wherever you go. It weighs just over one pound, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and it has a one-year warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is on sale for $179, down $51 from its usual $230. This is a great budget alternative to an iPad, so grab it before the price goes back up to normal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
The perfect holiday gift? This Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is 50% off
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is on its final day, and the Prime Day deals are still going strong. If your kids need a new tablet designed with rambunctious children in mind, Amazon has the deal for you. As part of Amazon Fire tablet deals, Amazon has discounted its Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. The medium-sized tablet designed for children is down to $75 after a nice 50% discount. This is the lowest price this tablet has ever had, no exaggeration. If you're tired of your kids asking to play games on your phone, get them their own durable tablet today before this lowest ever price cut disappears.

Why you should buy the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed specifically for kids age six to twelve. It has special features to increase durability, maximize kid-friendly fun, and keep your child safe.

Read more
Kindle Paperwhite is back down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day
A girl reading an e-book on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

The best e-book readers are often great devices for finding some deals, and that’s especially true with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event taking place right now. You can currently get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for just $95, which is its lowest price ever, and its first major discount since last year’s Black Friday sales event. This is the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite that’s discounted, which regularly costs $140, making this Prime Day deal worth $45 in savings. Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Known the world over for its portability and huge selection of models to choose from, the Amazon Kindle is a great tablet and e-reader option for just about anyone. With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite model, you’re getting a device that will likely become the go-to device for readers in your household. It features a flush-front design and a 300 psi glare-free display that reads as much like real paper as any digital device is capable of, even in bright sunlight. The display comes in at 6.8 inches, and it has thinner borders than previous models, as well as adjustable warm light for comfortable reading in different lighting conditions.

Read more
Google Pixel Tablet just got a big price cut for Prime Day
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.

The Google Pixel Tablet, which was just launched a few months ago, is already part of Amazon's new batch of Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Originally priced at $599, the 256GB model of the device is currently available for just $509, for savings of $90. We're not sure if this discount will last until the end of the shopping event though, or if stocks will still be available by then, so if you're interested in the Google Pixel Tablet, there's no time for hesitation -- complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet
The Google Pixel Tablet is fast and smooth as it's powered by 8GB of RAM and the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is the same one found in the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, and it also features Google AI, which will keep making improvements to the tablet's performance depending on your usage. Its 11-inch touchscreen offers 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it ships with Android 13 pre-installed with the promise of three years of operating system updates.

Read more