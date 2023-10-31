If you’ve been looking for a cheap tablet, Walmart has the deal of the day for you. Right now the Samsung Galaxy A8, a cheap alternative to the iPad, is on sale for $179, down $51 from its usual price of $230. This is wrapped up into Walmart’s early Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean it will last until the shopping holiday next month. If you’re interested in grabbing a budget tablet while it’s even cheaper, check out this deal ASAP.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet that runs on Android. If you have an Android phone, you’ll be very familiar with the operating system. It only has 32GB of storage, but you can supplement that with a 1TB MicroSD if you find yourself running out of room. At 2 GHz processor speed and a Octa-Core, Coretex-A78 + Cortex-A55 processor, plus 3GB of RAM, this isn’t a device for any heavy duty uses. What it will handle well is scrolling social media, controlling other smart home devices, and taking pictures.

Speaking of pictures, the Samsung A8 has a front and a rear facing camera, so you can use it to take photos and also do live video calling. The rear camera is 8MP and the front-facing camera is 5MP. The pictures will look great on the 10.5-inch LCD screen, since it has a resolution of 1920 x 1200. That means anything short of 4K will look beautiful, whether its pictures you take on the device or movies you stream on it.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 has a few nifty bonuses. For instance, it has a fingerprint reader, which makes it simple to unlock but impossible for thieves to open. It charges via a USB-C port, which is the new standard, so you won’t have to worry about finding a charger wherever you go. It weighs just over one pound, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and it has a one-year warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is on sale for $179, down $51 from its usual $230. This is a great budget alternative to an iPad, so grab it before the price goes back up to normal.

