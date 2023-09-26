Amazon just knocked $350 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

It’s not the latest entry in Samsung’s flagship line of Galaxy tablets, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ remains a worthwhile purchase. That’s especially true if you’re able to take advantage of Amazon’s 41% discount for the 128GB version of the mobile device, which translates to $350 in savings on its original price of $850 so you’ll only have to pay $500. We’re not sure how long this offer will remain online though, so if this tablet matches your needs and falls within your budget, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

There’s a three-year gap between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, which was rolled out in 2020, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, which was released just over a month ago. Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is still an excellent tablet, especially if you’re planning to watch a lot of streaming shows and other types of videos, because of its 12.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. There are also four speakers around the edge of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ that create immersive sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ won’t be as fast as today’s top-of-the-line tablets, but it still provides pretty smooth performance with its octa-core Qualcomm 865+ processor and 6GB of RAM. It also comes with the S Pen, which makes it much easier to draw sketches or take down notes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+’s storage is expandable up to 1TB if you need extra space for your apps and files, and while it ships with Android 10 pre-loaded, you’ll be able to upgrade it to Android 13.

If you’re looking for tablet deals and you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model for a chance at huge savings, then you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. From its sticker price of $850, it’s down by $350 to just $500. We’re not sure how long the tablet will remain 41% off though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, add the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to your cart and check out immediately.

