Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day Deal

If you’re looking for a smartwatch to go with your Android smartphone, then you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Samsung’s latest smartwatch is our pick for the best Android smartwatch for a reason, and now you can get one for a bargain price thanks to this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deal. As part of the internet’s wide array of Prime Day deals, you can get this amazing Samsung smartwatch for just $270, down from $310. Admittedly, that’s not the largest price drop in history, but discounts for a device this good don’t come around often, and usually aren’t particularly deep. So with that in mind, make sure to jump on this deal if you’re considering snagging a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deal.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Simply put, it’s one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. While you’re better served keeping a close eye on the Prime Day Apple Watch deals if you’re using an iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is, hands-down, the smartwatch to buy if you’re using an Android smartphone. It looks great, has intuitive navigation, and tracks your fitness and health extremely well. Sure, it’s on the larger size, and the battery isn’t as long-lasting as we’d hope for, but it’s still an amazing piece of equipment.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the more refined of the Galaxy Watch 4 range, with a design that’s more mature and sophisticated than its stablemate. It’s a smartwatch that looks like a regular watch, and it won’t look out of place in most scenarios, whether you’re exercising at the gym, or meeting in the board room. The case sizes are 42mm or 46mm, so it’s safe to say this is a large watch — so those with smaller wrists may want to shy away from this particular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deal.

Health tracking is a massive element of wearables these days, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic certainly doesn’t disappoint. It has a number of fitness tracking options, and an enormous suite of health tracking tools to boot, which are boosted by the new addition to the range — the Samsung BioActive sensor. This new sensor includes a Bio-Electrical Impedance (BIA) sensor, an Electrocardiogram (ECG), and a PPG heart rate sensor, all of which use new software algorithms. The BIA shows your body composition, such as body water and fat levels, while the ECG is able to gauge your heart health. All of this feeds into the Samsung Health app, which provides more than enough data for the casual fitness fan. More hardcore people wanting to bust PRs may want to look elsewhere, but this is a smartwatch with health and fitness tracking features, not a fitness tracker, so that’s fine.

Navigation through Samsung’s One Watch UI is simple, thanks to the rotating bezel, and you can use the touchscreen instead if you prefer, and the processor kept on chugging well throughout our time with it. The battery is good, but only lasts two days when switched off overnight. Don’t expect it to last that long if it’s constantly showing an always-on display, though. That’s a little disappointing, but it only takes about 80 minutes to charge to full from 10%, so leaving it for a little during the day isn’t a huge problem.

As far as Prime Day smartwatch deals go, this is definitely one of the ones to really consider. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a leader of the pack where Android smartwatches are concerned, and if you pick one up today you’re unlikely to be disappointed.

Editors' Recommendations