Samsung quietly released a super-limited Galaxy Z Flip 6

If you’re considering buying Samsung’s newly released Galaxy Z Flip 6, you should know this. The company has discreetly unveiled a limited edition of the new smartphone that’s exclusive to only 800 fortunate buyers.

The specialedition Galaxy Z Flip 6 pays tribute to Doraemon, a beloved Japanese manga and anime character. It is currently available for preorder through the Samsung website in Hong Kong.

The limited-edition smartphone is priced at 10,698 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $1,370) and comes with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

When you purchase the Doraemon Special Edition Galaxy Z Flip 6, you’ll also receive a unique phone stand and flip case. The model has a unique Doraemon preinstalled theme, including a special opening animation, lock screen, home screen, and app icons. In addition, you’ll get a Doraemon Special Edition Tote Bag as a gift.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 was introduced at last week’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. In addition to this smartphone model, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP front camera.

The 256GB model costs $1,100, while the 512GB model costs $1,219. It is available in Mint, Yellow, Silver Shadow, and Blue colors, and on the Samsung website, it is available in Crafted Black, Peach, and White.

The Doraemon Special Edition Galaxy Z Flip 6 ships on Thursday, July 18. At the time of this writing, the phone remains available for preorder.