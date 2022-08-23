 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Someone bought a Galaxy Z Fold 4 — and it broke 5 hours later

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was revealed earlier this month with Samsung promising that it can outlast 200,000 folds, but that wasn’t the case for one customer. Posted to Reddit, user u/Merzo1290 shared an image of their brand-new Fold 4 that had broken just five hours after picking it up. According to the poster, they opened the Fold 4 a single time, heard a snap, and saw a devastating crack straight down the middle on the hinge.

The broken Fold 4 was at least able to call a local Samsung support center, so it wasn’t entirely useless after the break. As many have echoed in the comments section, this scenario is the fear of every device owner. Luckily, the problem seems to have been identified as an issue regarding defective UTG (ultra-thin glass). While obviously not ideal, fans can take a little bit of comfort in the fact that it’s not a new issue for Samsung foldables, so it’s easy to identify. And looking at similar reports with the Fold 2 and Fold 3, these incidents are usually only seen with a small minority of devices.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a broken display.
merzo1290/Reddit

One commenter points out that the issue has been present since the Z Fold 2 but seems only to affect less than five percent of all devices, based on previous polls in the Galaxy Fold subreddit. While that number is far from an official report, it can give potential buyers an idea of what to expect when unboxing their Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the first time. Five percent is certainly a small fraction of users experiencing the issue, but it does mean that opening a new device only to find it broken isn’t impossible.

It’s for this reason that many urge Z Fold buyers to spend the extra cash upon purchase to be insured with Samsung Care Plus, Samsung’s official device insurance. Without it, someone with a faulty device may be out of luck depending on how exactly it breaks and other warranty information.

While the idea of a unit breaking the moment you lay your hands on it is certainly worrying, it’s good to know that both the Flip 4 and Fold 4 come with a one-year limited warranty that covers faulty hardware in the U.S. This means that, should a similar incident with the UTG happen to you, you’re likely going to get a new device free of charge. That said, make sure to look up the specific warranty information you received upon purchase to know for certain what is and isn’t covered in your region.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Samsung keeps getting more serious about foldables, and I love it

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with a charger? Here’s why not

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof? What the IP rating really means

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors: Should you go for mainstream or bespoke?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The best webcams for 2022

I added a camera to my Apple Watch and this is what happened

Apple Watch with Wristcam showing selfie view.

Best iPhone deals and sales for August 2022

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Best tablet deals for August 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

How to add a new face to your Apple Watch

Apple Watch face feat image.

The best student cell phone plans and deals in 2022

Visible wireless logo on phone that's being held up.

Report finds most period tracking apps don’t protect privacy

Clue tracking on screen against a whiteboard.

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7

The rear side of an iPhone 14 Pro