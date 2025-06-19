 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features
  4. News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch date leaks, but there might be a bigger problem

If size matters, Samsung might be behind the foldable competition

By
Honor Magic V3 in the hand next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch date is tipped to be less than three weeks away, but it’s going to be beaten to the punch by another foldable which could put a dampener on Samsung’s announcement.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has announced when it will officially launch its next foldable, confirming that it will be the “world’s thinnest foldable smartphone”.

Recommended Videos

The Honor Magic V5 will be introduced in China on July 2, and looks set to wrestle the thinnest foldable crown back from Oppo, which had taken it from Honor and the Magic V3 with the arrival of the Oppo Find N5 earlier this year.

Related: 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far

Considering the Find N5 is just 8.9mm when folded and a super svelte 4.2mm unfolded (ignoring the camera bump), the Honor Magic V5 looks set to be a particularly slick piece of hardware.

It means when folded, the Magic V5 isn’t going to be that much thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (8.2mm) or the iPhone 16 Pro Max (8.3mm) – and neither of those phones fold.

PhoneFoldedUnfolded
Oppo Find N5 (2025)8.9mm4.2mm
Honor Magic V3 (2024)9.3mm4.4mm
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (2024)10.5mm5.1mm
OnePlus Open (2023)11.7mm5.8mm
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (2024)12.1mm5.6mm

As the table above shows, its current Z Fold 6 is considerably thicker than rival foldables from Oppo, Honor and Google – so there’s a lot of work for Samsung to do if it wants the Z Fold 7’s hardware to compete here.

The good news for Samsung fans is rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be considerably thinner than the Fold 6, as Samsung continues to tease its next foldable, but there are conflicting reports on just how thin it will be.

Usually reliable leaker Universe Ice has suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be as thin as 3.9mm when unfolded – which would really give the Magic V5 a run for its money – but a more recent report from SamMobile suggest Samsung’s foldable will be 4.54mm unfolded and 9mm folded. This is very similar to an Android Headlines report from February, giving more weight to this sizing.

Still, at 9mm folded it would be considerable improvement over the Z Fold 6, but it could still have fans looking enviously at other foldables.

Thinness envy

Honor says “the Magic V5 is designed to directly challenge the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7”, and along with this bold statement, the Chinese manufacturer gave us our first look at the slender profile of the Magic V5.

Honor Magic V5 teaser showing off slender profile
Honor has given us our first look at the Magic V5 Honor

I was seriously impressed by the Magic V3 after spending an extended period of time with it, and it did make me disappointed that my Pixel 9 Pro Fold was noticeably chunkier.

With the Magic V5 set to be even slimmer, I fully expect a phone which is supremely pocketable and comfortable in the hand. And that’s exactly what you should expect from a phone with a price tag as lofty as today’s foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely come with its own sizable asking price, and when I part with quite so much money I want to know I’m getting something special.

Samsung has teased us by saying it’s lining up an ‘Ultra’ branded foldable this year, which could well be the Z Fold 7, and while that should mean excellent power and cameras, it could also mean a higher price tag.

While a more expensive foldable isn’t necessarily a bad thing, if we get the scenario where Samsung increases the price but doesn’t refine the design to beat, or even match, the Honor and Oppo competition, it will take some of the shine off the Z Fold 7’s introduction.

The thinnest foldable in the US?

According to reliable leaker Evan Blass, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 9, just seven days after the Honor Magic V5 is announced in China.

The next Galaxy Unpacked: 9 July 2025 @ 10AM EDT

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2025

But even if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t as thin as the Honor Magic V5, the latter is unlikely to be available to buy in the US, as previous Honor devices haven’t launched here. And with the Oppo Find N5 also not available in the US, it leaves American foldable phone fans with a limited choice.

It means that for the US, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be the thinnest foldable phone available. While that will be some comfort for buyers, there could be that nagging voice reminding you there’s something more slender out there in the world.

Either way, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to find out if Honor and Samsung will introduce us to some of the best foldable phones of 2025.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, and it’s good news
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds

After the last possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge passed us by without the phone making an appearance, we’ve got a new date to look forward to. Samsung will apparently hold an Unpacked launch event on May 13, and the phone will be available to pre-order from May 24. 

However, the initial launch will take place in South Korea and China, according to The Financial News, a South Korean news source, quoting an anonymous industry source. The good news is, the source then revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge will be released in the U.S. and other global markets from May 20. 

Read more
Samsung resumes rollout of Android 15-based One UI 7 for Galaxy phones
The welcome screen for One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung had a rather rough start with the release of its heavily anticipated One UI 7 update. After a string of delays, the company finally started seeding the update for a handful of its flagship phones, but abruptly paused it, citing vague issues. Thankfully, the rollout is back on track. 

Updates tracker, Tarun Vats, shared on X that the stable One UI 7 update is now appearing for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S24 users in multiple regions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

Read more
Samsung’s One UI 7 update makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra feel like new
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

I’d been refreshing the Software Update menu on my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a few days, expectantly waiting for One UI 7 to arrive. Then, on the morning of April 10, it was suddenly available and I eagerly installed it. Samsung’s One UI 7 software over Android 15 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a big success, but what would it be like on 2024’s flagship Galaxy phone?
Not a massive update?

To my surprise, the One UI 7 update on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is modestly sized, and took less than three minutes to download and install on my phone. It did so without any issue too, and aside from a few setup screens to navigate through — one for accessing Google Gemini, and another showing the new Galaxy AI features — my phone was operational again in moments.

Read more