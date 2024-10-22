Samsung might be designing a trifold phone for next year

Samsung is the king of foldable devices. Between the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung has quite the lineup. It’s missing just one key addition to the lineup: a trifold phone like the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2. According to known tipster Jukanlosreve, however, there might be one in the works.

Samsung is considering launching a budget Flip and a triple-fold device next year.https://t.co/rs6W4j3gSH — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 22, 2024

The leaker shared a link to ZDNet Korea that covered a lot of business-focused discussion, but it also held hints at what Samsung might be up to. Bear in mind that we’re working through a translation, so some information may not be perfectly spot-on.

The article starts off discussing how Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 sales have performed below expectations, but goes on to say the foldable market is still growing. It’s an interesting story, but a little on the dry side. The real nuggets of information come near the end.

According to the story, Samsung is “discussing” the release of another addition to its lineup in the form of a trifold phone. Apparently the display for the trifold has already been completed, but is awaiting further development from Samsung, so whether it will come to market or not remains to be seen.

In addition, Samsung is also discussing a budget-focused flip phone, but this contradicts earlier rumors from Jukanlosreve. According to the leaker, the upcoming phone is an enhanced version rather than a budget model. It would make sense; with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition on the way, it follows that there would be a market for a Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition (or something similar).