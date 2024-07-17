 Skip to main content
Samsung might launch a third folding phone this year, but there’s a catch

By
Galaxy Z Fold 6 unfolded
Galaxy Z Fold 6 unfolded Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, there’s a rumor that another foldable phone from the company will be released before the end of the year. However, this news comes with a huge asterisk. According to reliable leaker Max Jambor, Samsung reportedly plans to launch another foldable phone, possibly the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra” or “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.” This new phone may be announced around the same time as Samsung’s latest tablets, likely in October.

The catch? The new phone might only be available in South Korea and China.

There is no additional information about this potential phone or how it will differ from the recently announced models. Some sources, like 9to5Google, speculate that the limited release may be due to each country’s restrictive sales channels, but nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Samsung planned to introduce two different Galaxy Z Fold 6 models in 2024, including one possibly called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which might have had a bigger display than previous Galaxy Z Fold versions. Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead, we got one Galaxy Z Fold 6, which officially arrives beginning next week.

The new phone includes several upgrades compared to last year’s model, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It has a slightly larger cover display, a lighter body, and a newer chipset — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. The phone also comes in new colors. However, it’s $100 more expensive than the previous model, so it is at least $1,900 before trade-ins and potential discounts.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
