Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would allow Galaxy device owners the option to repair their gadgets themselves. A few months later, the company’s self-repair program has finally gone live. Launching for the Galaxy S21 and S20 lines of smartphones, as well as the Tab S7 Plus, device owners won’t need to discard their smartphones and tablets if they’re malfunctioning. Instead, they can purchase repair parts and tools for quick, do-it-yourself fixes.

While device repair might sound like a daunting endeavor, Samsung is providing full access to online repair guides that give step-by-step instructions on how to fix specific issues and replace crucial elements. Additionally, replacement parts and repair tools will be available through a handful of retailers, including iFixit, Samsung 837, and Samsung retail stores.

If you’re not looking to perform device “surgery” yourself, the self-repair program also offers a few different ways for you to connect with professionals to do repairs for you. Device owners can have their tech fixed through in-store repairs, “We Come to You” services, mail-in repairs, and other licensed Samsung service providers. This means that no matter who you are, you can get your devices fixed instead of having to bear the cost of buying a new one.

When it comes to the price of the substitute pieces, Samsung will sell them to you at the same price as the company sells to affiliate repair providers. Depending on what sort of parts you’ll need, the price of repairing your smartphone or tablet can vary, but it’ll likely be much less than having to purchase a brand-new one.

In addition to lowering the cost of device replacement, Samsung’s self-repair program also helps limit the amount of tech waste that has quickly become a major contributor to landfills. It’s nice to see Samsung taking steps to cut consumer costs and help the environment, just as Apple did in 2021 through recycling pieces and repairing devices.

While, currently, the only devices eligible for Samsung’s service are the smartphones in the Galaxy S21 and S20 lines and the Tab S7 Plus, Samsung has plans to expand the service to more of its devices in the future. If you have an eligible device mentioned above, the self-repair program is available starting today.

