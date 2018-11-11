Share

Samsung has unveiled the W2019, a high-end flip phone that is packed with flagship-level specifications such as 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845.

Samsung announced the smartphone at a launch event in China, according to GizmoChina. The W2019 is the successor to last year’s W2018, which was powered by the Snapdragon 835.

In addition to the upgraded processor, the Samsung W2019 includes new features such as dual rear cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung W2019 has a 4.2-inch external S-AMOLED display with Full HD resolution, and a 4.2-inch internal S-AMOLED display that also supports Full HD. The flip phone is offered in two colors, Rose Gold and Platinum, with a 3,070 mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo pre-installed. The Samsung W2019 also follows the trend of the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The W2019’s 6GB of RAM, maintained from the W2018, is supported by internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The back of the smartphone contains a dual camera setup of a pair of 12 MP lenses, with the primary camera offering variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4, optical image stabilization, 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, and 1080p slow motion recording at 960 fps.

Samsung has provided exclusive concierge services for its W series of flip phones, and this continues with the W2019. Owners of the smartphone will be able to enjoy free software fixes, phone disinfection, and an exclusive hotline.

Unfortunately, the Samsung W2019 will only be officially sold in China through the carrier China Unicom. This might be good news for customers in the United States who are interested in the smartphone, as it will come with a starting price of 18,999 Yuan, which is equivalent to a whopping $2,700.

Samsung fans in the United States are likely looking forward to another folding smartphone, which may be called the Galaxy X or Galaxy F. Samsung recently teased the device at the annual Samsung Developer Conference, highlighting its Infinity Flex Display. The smartphone was presented in a dimly lit stage to hide its design, but how the outer screen and the inner screen work was clearly seen.

Samsung’s folding smartphone is expected to launch in 2019, and it remains to be seen whether it will cost as much as the W2019.