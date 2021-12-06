Samsung has made Android 12 and One UI 4 available to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 just weeks after releasing the update to the Samsung Galaxy S21 family. The update has dropped first in the company’s native Korea, but will likely be making a worldwide rollout in the next week or so.

As with the S21’s release that came last month, One UI 4 and Android 12 bring enhanced customization and security features to Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 owners. These include a new feature that themes your phone with the color of your wallpaper, customizable emoji, and more. Privacy wise, OneUI 4 owners will now see indicators when their cameras or microphones are in use, preventing apps from accessing those clandestinely.

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, executive vice president and head of the Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, upon the original announcement of the One UI 4 release. “One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem.”

One UI 4 and Android 12 is available on the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung is also expected to bring One UI 4 to the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Note 20, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G this month, therefore upgrading all of its most recent flagships before the end of the year.

In related news, Google is working on Android 12L, an update to Android 12 that’s focused on improving support for foldables such as the Fold 3. When it debuts, it’ll likely be a more fully fleshed-out and holistic experience for Fold owners than the current release.

Editors' Recommendations