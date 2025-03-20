Samsung’s One UI 7 update coming to more devices starting next month

The number of devices receiving the Samsung One UI 7 update has expanded, and we now probably know when devices will begin receiving the update, which first launched with the new Galaxy S25 series in January.

According to Samsung Singapore, the long-awaited update will start on Monday, April 14, for Galaxy S24 series devices. The update is expected to be available for other devices soon after. Previously, we noted that a worldwide rollout of One UI 7 would begin a week earlier, starting on April 7.

Here’s a revised list of devices that will support One UI 7:

Galaxy S Series : Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, and Galaxy S21 FE.

: Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, and Galaxy S21 FE. Galaxy Z Series : Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

: Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Galaxy Tab: Galaxy Tab S10 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

One UI 7, Samsung’s newest user interface based on Android 15, introduces significant enhancements for Galaxy devices. It strongly emphasizes AI integration and personalized user experiences. Key features include a redesigned interface featuring a simplified home screen, improved widgets, and a customizable lock screen. The “Now Bar” on the lock screen offers real-time updates from various apps, allowing convenient access to information without unlocking the device.

The update also deeply integrates Galaxy AI, enabling more intuitive interactions and streamlined tasks. Features such as “AI Select,” “Writing Assist,” “Drawing Assist,” and “Audio Eraser” utilize AI to enhance productivity and creativity. Additionally, deeper integration with Google Gemini facilitates natural language control of the device, making it easier to search within Settings and adjust preferences.

Furthermore, One UI 7 prioritizes security and privacy in the age of AI, providing users with greater transparency and control over their data.

One UI 7, which is built upon Android 15, has been in development much longer than previous One UI versions. It’s great to see it’s finally about to become a reality for device owners.