 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s One UI 7 update coming to more devices starting next month

By
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The number of devices receiving the Samsung One UI 7 update has expanded, and we now probably know when devices will begin receiving the update, which first launched with the new Galaxy S25 series in January.

According to Samsung Singapore, the long-awaited update will start on Monday, April 14, for Galaxy S24 series devices. The update is expected to be available for other devices soon after. Previously, we noted that a worldwide rollout of One UI 7 would begin a week earlier, starting on April 7.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a revised list of devices that will support One UI 7:

  • Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, and Galaxy S21 FE.
  • Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.
  • Galaxy Tab: Galaxy Tab S10 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
Please enable Javascript to view this content

One UI 7, Samsung’s newest user interface based on Android 15, introduces significant enhancements for Galaxy devices. It strongly emphasizes AI integration and personalized user experiences. Key features include a redesigned interface featuring a simplified home screen, improved widgets, and a customizable lock screen. The “Now Bar” on the lock screen offers real-time updates from various apps, allowing convenient access to information without unlocking the device.

The update also deeply integrates Galaxy AI, enabling more intuitive interactions and streamlined tasks. Features such as “AI Select,” “Writing Assist,” “Drawing Assist,” and “Audio Eraser” utilize AI to enhance productivity and creativity. Additionally, deeper integration with Google Gemini facilitates natural language control of the device, making it easier to search within Settings and adjust preferences.

Furthermore, One UI 7 prioritizes security and privacy in the age of AI, providing users with greater transparency and control over their data.

One UI 7, which is built upon Android 15, has been in development much longer than previous One UI versions. It’s great to see it’s finally about to become a reality for device owners.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung to expand One UI 7 beta with no public release in sight
The front of the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung is already under a lot of fire for extensive delays to the One UI 7 rollout. Several months after Android 15 released, Samsung is still busy fixing bugs on One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series. However, a new report suggests there might be some respite as the beta may soon roll out to other devices, including last-gen foldables.

After the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has seemingly begun testing One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Tipster Tarun Vats shared posted screenshots of the firmware builds allegedly being tested in-house before Samsung formally announces a One UI 7 beta program for the foldables.

Read more
Another One UI 7 beta has landed much sooner than we expected
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen.

Samsung's plans to release the Android 15 update to older devices have been deferred by unforeseen issues. While the brand is braving to fix those before releasing a stable version, another subsequent One UI beta has dropped -- and, it's the second one this week.

Just days after releasing the One UI 7 beta 4, Samsung is sending out yet another beta update for the Galaxy S24 series. YouTuber and blogger Jeff Springer received the update and shared the relatively small changelog in a post on X.

Read more
One UI 7’s slickest AI features might skip Galaxy S24 and older flagships, Samsung hints
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

During the two-hour-plus Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung made its vision for the (near) future clear: AI gets priority over hardware upgrades. The representatives on stage tirelessly promoted new features, including one that, they insisted, surpasses any other advancement we have seen in the field. Samsung's Now Brief is one of the chief highlights in the new One UI 7 interface and is touted to serve as a personal assistant to those who own a Galaxy S25 series phone. However, those of us with older Samsung flagships may be out of luck.

The reason behind newly added AI features, such as Now Brief, potentially not working on older devices is because it is part of a suite of features called "Personal data engine." This "engine" is responsible for processing any sensitive data securely on the device itself and stored within an encrypted vault. In the absence of such safeguards, data can be used to trace back to your identity in an event of a leak.

Read more