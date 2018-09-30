Digital Trends
Mobile

Some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max handsets appear to have charging issues

Trevor Mogg
By

Owners of some of Apple’s new iPhones appear to be experiencing difficulties charging their device via the cable.

The issue seems to affect the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, two of the tech company’s newest phones that started shipping just over a week ago.

A growing number of owners are hitting forums to express their frustration about the problem, which in the worst cases results in a complete failure of the charging process via the Lightning cable.

In a test of multiple iPhone XS and XS Max devices conducted by YouTuber Unbox Therapy, the issue was able to be replicated, though it manifested itself slightly differently with each device. So with some phones, the charging process failed to begin when the phone was in sleep mode and the cable was connected (the screen is supposed to light up to let you know the charging process has started), while in other cases charging would only start once you tapped the screen.

In one odd case, an iPhone XS Max not only failed to light up when the cable was plugged in, but also failed to start charging when the phone came to life via a tap on the screen.

In Unbox Therapy’s experiment, two of the four XS phones lit up and began to charge in the proper way, while only one of the four XS Max phones did so. But some people have also reported how the phone looks like it’s charging but sometimes stops after a short time.

Unbox Therapy also noticed how, on some occasions when it was plugged in, the phone would freeze and stay in sleep mode.

As you can see, the experiences regarding charging issues with Apple’s latest phones are wide and varied, and it’s not clear if it’s down to a problem with the software or hardware. But the fact that some recent commenters are pointing out that they’re suddenly seeing the same problem on older iDevices suggests the former, meaning a fix shouldn’t be too difficult to sort out.

The only apparent workaround is to use wireless charging, which works with Apple’s iPhone X, and the new XS, XS Max, and upcoming XR models. Digital Trends has a page showing some of the best wireless phone chargers currently available.

At the time of writing, Apple hasn’t publicly acknowledged the issue. We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update this article when we hear back.

It’s not the first time Apple has had to deal with iPhone problems at launch. AntennaGate, for example, saw some owners of the iPhone 4 experiencing call reception issues soon after the device hit the shelves in 2010. The problem occurred when the user placed their hand at the lower left edge of the device, which interfered with the phone’s antenna. Apple discovered that the situation could be resolved by putting a bumper on the phone, and so handed out free bumpers to affected users. And then in 2014 there was BendGate that put the aluminum frame of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in the spotlight. Let’s hope we’re not witnessing the beginning of ChargeGate here, and that Apple can resolve this issue, once it’s confirmed, as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Illuminating renders of the Razer Phone 2 show off a lit-up logo

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Wearables

Google's new Wear OS update is now rolling out to eligible watches

Google's new Wear OS update is rolling out, and this smartwatch operating system update brings more concise notifications, a better Google Assistant, and the recent changes to Google Fit to your wrist.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

A brief teaser video tells us that the OnePlus 6T is coming

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
google killing wear os lg watch urbane
Mobile

The hybrid LG Watch W7 may launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ

It seems that LG never gave up the dream of making a hybrid smartwatch with a long battery life. After months of silence, rumors say LG is putting out a new smartwatch and it might be coming with the LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Android 8.0 Oreo
Mobile

Android 8.0 Oreo is finally rolling out to the T-Mobile LG V20

We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Abigail Bassett
Mobile

Android 9.0 Pie is now rolling out to the Nokia 7 Plus

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Unboxing video shows our best look yet at the high-end Red Hydrogen One

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Steven Winkelman
best news apps
Mobile

Keep up-to-date with the best news apps on iPhone and Android

Are the days of traditional newspapers and broadcast news dwindling? With apps this good, maybe. Catch up on the latest headlines on any platform with the best news apps on iOS and Android.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
iOS 12
Mobile

These are the most common iOS 12 problems and how to fix them

Apple's iOS 12 has a lot going for it, but it's not perfect. Here are some of the most common iOS 12 problems we've heard about, with some advice on how to fix them or work around them.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Music
Mobile

Music junkie? Here are the 24 best music apps for consuming and creating tunes

We've rummaged through the iOS and Android app stores to find the finest mobile music-creation and music-consumption apps in existence. No matter if you're on Android or iOS, here are the best music apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know best streaming devices 2
Home Theater

The new dongle is slightly larger and will debut October 9, but further details remain elusive

A Redditor managed to get a third-generation Chromecast device sold to them by an unaware Best Buy employee. The new streaming dongle doesn't look much different but could support more connections via Bluetooth.
Posted By Caleb Denison