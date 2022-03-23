Spotify Greenroom will move to the main app as Spotify Live

A report from Bloomberg says that the company is planning to move its live audio conversation product to the main app. Spotify unveiled a new app called Greenroom in June 2021. The idea of the app is to have Spotify users from around the world host or join audio conversations with an option to convert it into a podcast. The app will continue to function as it does currently. This is in order to make the service easily accessible to the users, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

The report further reveals that Spotify Greenroom will be rebranded as “Spotify Live”. Initially, the app didn’t require a Spotify account, but that may change since the product will now be closely integrated with the main app. The update was spotted by developer Steve Moser in a beta version of Spotify’s app for iPhone. He shared this information further with Bloomberg. There’s no certain time frame for the changes, but they are likely to take place in the second quarter of 2022.

Spotify introduced Greenhouse as a rival to the Clubhouse app that gained massive popularity in a brief span of time. The app is developed by Betty Labs, which Spotify acquired last year. Soon after, the app was renamed “Greenroom” from its original name “Locker Room,”

It’s worth noting that Spotify isn’t the only one that jumped in to compete with Clubhouse. In response to Clubhouse, Twitter launched Spaces and Meta introduced Live Audio Rooms on Facebook. Even Linkedin, Reddit, and Discord brought a feature like this to their respective apps.

Recently, the company collaborated with Complex Networks to exclusively host all of its live audio programming. It also struck a deal with the sports podcast “The Fantasy Footballers.” Spotify’s Greenroom has struggled to gain popularity despite the company signing a number of content deals. It will be interesting if these changes bring any change in luck for the service.

