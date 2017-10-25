Peace of mind for parents: Sproutling Wearable Baby Monitor now available

Why it matters to you Millennials are having babies now, and some of them may use apps to help figure this whole parenting thing out. The Sproutling Wearable Baby Monitor tracks your baby's sleep patterns, sends you notifications to your smartphone when he or she wakes up, and more.

Baby-friendly wearable Sproutling originally came on the scene in 2014, but was never released for purchase. Last year, the company was acquired by Mattel and products were put through rigorous quality testing to line up with the toy manufacturer’s standards. As of Wednesday, the new tool to help manage baby’s sleep is now available through Fisher-Price.

Sproutling is a small wearable device that wraps around your baby’s ankle. The sensors on the wearable can determine if your baby is asleep or awake. By utilizing machine learning, it provides real-time insights into a baby’s sleep patterns. The washable strap is soft and gentle, so it won’t irritate the baby’s skin, and the sensor is covered in soft, red silicon.

The sensor can detect different measurements at the same time and send the data to your smartphone via the Sproutling app, which is available for iOS and Android. You’ll get push notifications when the baby wakes up, gets restless, or really needs attention. It’s also intended to help you gain insights into the way your baby sleeps, when he sleeps well, and if his sleeping patterns are irregular.

All of this data is then synthesized into an easy-to-understand analysis of your baby’s sleeping schedule. With the app, parents can also receive custom sleep reports after each night of sleep or nap, and can tailor the notifications sent to their phones. The Sproutling app also offers articles and tips from sleep experts.

It gives parents, especially first-timers or those who are especially anxious, valuable information about their baby, as well as peace of mind. You’ll get an alert sent to your phone if the baby rolls over while sleeping. along with a visual representation of the baby’s heart rate.

The wearable can be charged wirelessly on its own charging pad, and the battery should last up to three days on a single charge after continuous use. The wireless charging pad has other functions — it can be used as a night light and sound machine.

Sproutling ensures data streams are well-protected. Each wearable comes with a unique digitally signed token that’s used for authorization and security..

The Sproutling Wearable Baby Monitor comes equipped with a wearable sensor, smart charger, two bands — small and medium — along with a power cord and plug. It’s now available from Fisher-Price for $250.

Update: The Sproutling Wearable Baby Monitor is now available for purchase.