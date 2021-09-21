  1. Mobile

T-Mobile announces expanded 5G Home Internet access across southern U.S.

By

On Tuesday morning, T-Mobile announced that it has expanded access to its residential 5G Home Internet service in 51 cities and towns throughout Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina.

Specifically, this is the service that T-Mobile launched in April. Subscribers to the service receive a wireless “Internet Gateway” device to install in their homes, which can be managed with a companion app. The Internet Gateway is all wireless, as opposed to a traditional wired broadband modem. In theory, can be installed anywhere in your home in approximately 15 minutes.

5G on the all new iPad mini.

T-Mobile promises that Home Internet customers currently receive average speeds of 50Mbps, and can use a 4G or 5G signal depending on local coverage. It charges $60/month, with no data caps, rental fees, or annual contracts. A currently running promotion promises a permanent $10/month reduction in fees for customers who sign up for autopay.

However, Home Internet is also subject to T-Mobile’s somewhat controversial “data prioritization” policy, which shifts users to the back of the bandwidth queue if they’ve used more than 50GB of data in a given month. You still get technically unlimited data on a Home Internet plan, but it’s subject to slowdowns at peak hours if you’re over the 50GB soft cap.

Home Internet is also subject to T-Mobile’s somewhat controversial “data prioritization” policy.

It’s also not universally automatically available to all interested customers; signups may be restricted by T-Mobile’s local network capacity. As a final caveat, Home Internet was initially incompatible with Hulu at launch, which does not appear to have been fixed at the time of writing.

The Tuesday-morning expansion to Home Internet boosts its coverage area to over 600 places nationwide, according to T-Mobile.

“Today, thousands more households now have access to fast, unlimited high-speed Internet,” said T-Mobile’s Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile (not to be confused with the Mad Men character), in a press release. “We’re expanding access in places that have never had a real choice when it comes to home broadband, where people are fed up with cable and telco ISPs.”

T-Mobile’s strategy with Home Internet is reasonably transparent: It is targeting competitors, particularly in small-town and rural markets, by specifically appealing to their dissatisfaction with the current state of play in American ISPs. It cites the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2021 benchmarks in claiming that, at 65%, Americans are generally less happy with their Internet service providers than any other industry.

The 51 locations that now have access to Home Internet are listed on T-Mobile’s original press release. Noteworthy new markets include Jacksonville, Tallahassee, the Villages, Clewiston, and the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area in Florida; Albany, Cornelia, Dalton, Dublin, Gainesville, and Jefferson in Georgia; Asheville, Fayetteville, Mount Airy, and the Raleigh-Cary area in North Carolina; and Columbia, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, and the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.

Editors' Recommendations

The Sonos Roam speaker just got a major connectivity fix

Sonos Roam

When is my phone getting Android 12?

oneplus nord n10 5g versus pixel 4a back comparison

How to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC

Kena holding rock in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Apple iPhone 14 rumors continue, revealing bigger screen, 48MP camera

Renders purportedly showing off the pink iPhone 14 and its notchless front.

How to cancel HBO Max

HBO Max Home Theater TV

Amazon refreshes the Kindle Paperwhite with USB-C and bigger screens

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhote 2021 edition and its cover cases.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has some very convoluted pre-order bonuses

A banshee from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Here’s everything that’s new in Microsoft Office 2021

microsoft office 365 deal hp january 2021 personal

Whatever you do, don’t buy a MacBook Pro right now

2015 MacBook Pro

Best cheap Verizon Fios new customer deals for September 2021

Fios TV Package

Apple iOS 15 features that aren’t available at launch

Multiple iPhone 13 screens showing iOS15.

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for September 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

First Alder Lake gaming benchmarks leak — here’s why you shouldn’t believe them

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.