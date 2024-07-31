T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G MSRP $250.00 Score Details “Don't let the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G's low price fool you; it's a shockingly good Android phone.” Pros Terrific screen for the price

Good everyday performance

Excellent battery life

Limited bloatware

Can add up to 2TB of storage

Very low price Cons A bit slippery

Secondary cameras are lacking

Limited onboard storage

Only available on T-Mobile

Today, many popular phones, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, come with high price tags — sometimes exceeding $2,000. More mainstream phones like the iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, and Samsung Galaxy S24 are still pricey, costing at least $700.

Some argue that the high prices of these expensive phones are justified by their features. However, many smartphone buyers either cannot afford these costs or don’t need (or want) the features they offer. For those seeking more budget-friendly options, there’s the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G — a smartphone that was introduced earlier this year.

I had the opportunity to test this interesting handset for the past few weeks. In doing so, I found several positive surprises. It’s certainly not perfect, but for just $250, it’s a pretty impressive package.

What is the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G?

The T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G is exclusively available through, you guessed it, T-Mobile. It is priced at just $250 and features a 2022 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The phone offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It comes with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, with the option to expand storage up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G has a quad-camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 5MP ultrawide camera. Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging capability, and T-Mobile’s two-year limited warranty.

It’s a solid spec sheet for the low asking price, but is it any good?

What I like about the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G

First impressions matter, and the REVVL 7 Pro 5G aims to please, starting with its sleek, modern design. Weighing 6.98 ounces, this isn’t the lightest phone on the market (for context, the Galaxy S24 is just 5.93 ounces), but its relatively thin body makes it easier to carry, assuming you use it with a case (see below).

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G only comes in one color, Azurite Blue. It’s a nice color choice; think of it as a mix of gray and dark blue.

I am also impressed with the phone’s display, which offers a 2,436 by 1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Don’t expect any punchy colors here, but they aren’t dull, either. The built-in adaptive brightness subtly adjusts based on the outside conditions, and the refresh rate at its highest point looks pretty good. Considering phones like the iPhone 15 still rely on 60Hz refresh rates, getting 120Hz here is a great treat.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a midrange mobile processor that features four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. This configuration ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. It excels in activities such as web browsing, social networking, video streaming, and photo taking while maintaining cool temperatures throughout the device.

I’ve been amazed by the battery life of the REVVL 7 Pro 5G.

Whether watching a YouTube video or reading an article from my favorite website, this phone makes everything look clear, including text and images. Additionally, thanks to the phone’s refresh rate and chip, I haven’t noticed any jarring screen movements.

I’ve been amazed by the battery life of the REVVL 7 Pro 5G. The 5,000mAh battery is built to last the entire day, and that has been my experience. I have even been able to push the phone to 27 hours of usage twice before needing to recharge it. This level of battery life provides peace of mind.

When discussing cheap Android phones, it’s always important to mention bloatware. Some phone companies, which I won’t name, tend to include lots of unnecessary apps on their phones that can’t be removed. However, the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G only has four pre-installed apps: the standard T-Mobile app, T-Life, T-Mobile Play, and Visual Voicemail — and each serves a useful purpose.

Other things I like about the REVVL 7 Pro 5G include:

Facial recognition and fingerprint authentication work well.

Android 14 runs smoothly throughout.

There’s 15W wireless charging and 25W wired charging

Unfortunately, this is where things begin to break down.

What I don’t like about the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G

When it comes to differentiating their phone lineups, manufacturers typically start with the cameras. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a better camera system than the iPhone 15, just as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s cameras are a few steps ahead of the Galaxy S24. However, these types of non-pro phones still come with excellent camera systems.

Across the board, the REVVL 7 Pro 5G does not.

Let’s start with the good. The budget phone has a respectable 50MP main camera that takes adequate photos of objects mostly close to the phone. Whether it’s photos of my rapidly dying flowers outside in the heat or my sleeping dogs inside an air-conditioned home, I could snap some nice photos using the REVVL 7 PRO 5G and then upload them to Google Photos.

The phone’s ultrawide camera is 5MP, while the other rear cameras — the depth and macro — are each 2MP. The results from these cameras are blurry, muted, and not particularly impressive. This isn’t surprising for a phone priced under $300 and may not be a major concern for most people looking for an affordable phone. However, it’s still worth noting, especially if you anticipate taking a lot of photos with the phone over its lifespan. It will work, but understand the limitations.

Video-taking was fine, but again, not great.

I am also unimpressed with the phone’s power button. The button includes fingerprint abilities and is customizable, allowing you to change what you want the button to do when you do certain types of pushes. That’s not the problem here, however. Instead, it’s the placement of the button. It’s located on the bottom portion of the right side below the volume Up/Down buttons, making it more prone to accidental pushes.

Two other drawbacks stand out about this phone. First, its plastic body is extremely slippery, so using a case is necessary. Moreover, the phone is not water-resistant, as T-Mobile has not provided it with an IP rating. This omission means keeping the handset away from water, dust, and other elements is wise. This limitation is unheard of on most phones in 2024.

T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G price and availability

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile both offer the REVVL 7 Pro 5G exclusively for $250; at this time, the handset is only available in the Azurite Blue, although it’s possible new colors will arrive in the future.

At this price, very few phones can be compared to this one. In fact, of our favorite budget phones this year, only two are cheaper than the REVVL 7 Pro 5G: the OnePlus Nord N300 5G (priced under $250) and the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (priced under $200). The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is also only available through T-Mobile, while the other provides the Samsung experience for as little as possible.

When compared with the REVVL 7 Pro 5G, those phones’ main weaknesses are similar: inferior secondary cameras and lack of water/dust resistance.

Should you buy the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G?

I have not personally tested the OnePlus Nord N300 5G or the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, but other reviewers at Digital Trends have. Based solely on my time with the REVVL 7 Pro 5G, there are more reasons to choose this handset than not — especially if you have a limited budget.

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G is an impressive phone with a combination of features that make it a strong contender in the lower-priced smartphone market. Its standout feature is the excellent display, which provides good colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, viewing photos, and browsing the web. The phone’s smooth performance ensures that everyday tasks such as checking email, browsing social media, and multitasking are easily handled.

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G’s long-lasting battery is a major draw. It can last a full day on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for those with hectic schedules. Its sleek and modern design adds to its appeal, making it a stylish accessory. Meanwhile, the phone addresses a common concern for smartphone storage space. With support for storage expansion up to 2TB, it offers ample space for apps, photos, videos, and documents. The decent primary camera makes it easy to capture everyday moments, even if the other sensors leave more to the imagination.

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G is an impressive phone.

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G is well-suited for individuals prioritizing media consumption, productivity, and photography. Whether watching videos, handling daily communication needs, exploring the web, or capturing memorable moments, this phone offers a compelling package of features for users seeking a reliable and versatile device.

If you’re looking for negatives, you have to start with the REVVL’s inferior secondary cameras, which definitely take away from the photo-taking experience. You might also not be able to get past its slippery back, missing water resistance, and limited onboard storage. These factors can be quite frustrating for users who rely on their phones for photography, durability, and ample storage space.

However, if you can look past those issues, the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G is a very strong budget offering — and it’s very much worth your attention.