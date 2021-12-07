  1. Mobile

Check out this unique TCL concept phone that folds and rolls

Prakhar Khanna
By

As sales of foldables soar, we expect more smartphone vendors to compete with Samsung in the segment, even though it may be a tough fight. Chinese companies like Oppo and Vivo are rumored to be launching new foldables soon. Meanwhile, TCL isn’t holding back either. It has showcased an amazing concept phone that rolls and folds, thus becoming a phone, tablet, or a phablet as and when needed.

TCL displayed a foldable and rollable phone concept during the DTC 2021 technology congress in China. You can see the smartphone in action in the below video.

The video showcases the supercool design in action. As the screen unfolds, the left part is extended by pressing a button and transforms into a full-fledged tablet.

As of now, the graphics of the phone’s display seem to be poor. You can observe that when the phone rolls out or rolls back in, it takes a few seconds to optimize the display. It would take a lot of software optimizations even if the hardware is ready to go into production soon.

Going by TCL’s history, we don’t expect the company to make it a commercial product. In the past, the company has announced plans to release foldables, but ended up canceling the launch. However, this is a new device and seems like it could one-up the competition with its unique rollable-foldable design.

Not much is known about the specifications of the device at the moment. The concept phone is said to have an OLED panel with high refresh rates up to 240Hz. The TCL foldable and rollable device is unlikely to be available for customers anytime soon.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Apple AirPlay and AirPlay 2

Customers inspect the new Apple HomePod at an Apple Store on February 9, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Ubisoft Quartz shows the boring reality of video game NFTs

Soldiers stand on a cliff in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Is your Amazon Echo or Alexa down today? You aren’t alone

Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display on a wall.

The best Christmas movies on Netflix right now

Henry Lawfull in A Boy Called Christmas.

The best LED light bulbs for 2021

google home amazon echo smart light deals tp link kb130 a19 bulb

How to block calls on an iPhone

iphone emergency call

This Sony WH-1000XM4 deal saves you $100 and gets you a free powerbank

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over the Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black, Includes Powerbank

The new AMD Rembrandt APUs may be just as good as the GTX 1650

AMD Ryzen Processor placed over a black background.

Garfield and lasagna are coming to Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl

garfield nickelodeon all stars brawl nick

Ubisoft launches NFT-focused service called Ubisoft Quartz

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Delta Company community content creators E3 2019 Ubisoft

HP Chromebook x2 11 vs. Microsoft Surface Go 3

Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet mode.

Nvidia’s ARM deal hits another stumbling block as EU pauses investigation

ARM Chip

Here’s how to get a gaming laptop for only $680 right now

Acer - Nitro 5 – Gaming Laptop - 15.6 FHD 144Hz – Intel 11th Gen i5 - GeForce GTX 1650 - 8GB DDR4 - 256GB SSD – Windows 11