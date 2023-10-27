 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

For a $1,700 folding phone, the OnePlus Open has one big flaw

Christine Romero-Chan
By
OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk in tent mode showing flexion hinge.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

OnePlus has been doing a lot of cool stuff lately. Thee company released its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, earlier this year, and it just launched its first folding phone, the OnePlus Open.

Though folding phones continue to be a small niche in the overall smartphone market, they’ve been growing in popularity recently. And there are a few reasons why one would want a foldable: a convenient larger screen when you need it and a small screen when you don’t, easier multitasking, and more.

Recommended Videos

Plus, with a foldable, you can enjoy hands-free viewing since it can prop itself up without the need for accessories. Which brings me to a flaw I noticed with the OnePlus Open and its new “Flexion Hinge.” Compared to the competition, it’s just not stable enough.

Related

What is the Flexion Hinge?

OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk showing Flexion Hinge standing up.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

One of the most important parts of every folding phone is the hinge. After all, without it, it wouldn’t fold. It’s a necessity for this type of smartphone.

For the OnePlus Open, OnePlus created the Flexion Hinge. It’s built on the foundation of a single-spine architecture, which OnePlus claims allows it to have better integration between all of the components inside (there are around 69 parts compared to the 100-plus in other foldables). Less parts also means less weight, which is why the OnePlus Open is one of the more lightweight foldables available at 239 grams.

OnePlus also says that this makes the hinge more “sturdy” compared to competitors, which typically use a three-part spine. In my time with the OnePlus Open, I found the Flexion Hinge does make it easier to open up the foldable fully flat, which is something that I struggled a bit with on the Google Pixel Fold. When you open up a foldable, you want it to be 180-degree flat, not 177-degrees (give or take). It’s a big advantage in the OnePlus Open’s favor.

Why this hinge is a double-edged sword

OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold hinges.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

While opening a foldable fully flat is great and all, I did notice something else about the OnePlus Open Flexion Hinge that is a bit more annoying.

If you have it open at an obtuse angle (about 135 degrees or more), the hinge is not firm enough to keep it propped open. I had it open this way, propped up on blankets while I was sitting on my bed to stream some Disney+ (part of my winding down routine), and the hinge kept snapping into fully open mode instead. It was annoying, to say the least.

When you have the OnePlus Open in clamshell mode past a certain point (about 135 degrees), it really doesn’t take a lot of force for it to just pop open flat. Compared to other devices like the Google Pixel Fold, the OnePlus Open hinge just feels looser, and not firm and stable enough to stay open at a comfortable viewing angle.

An alternative option would be to use the OnePlus Open in tent mode instead for viewing videos or referencing material while doing something else, which would just utilize the cover screen. But if you wanted to utilize split view with three apps while having it partly open, then you’ll have to fiddle around with it or save yourself the headache and just use it fully open instead.

OnePlus got (almost) everything right

OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk in tent mode showing rear.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

For the most part, I have really enjoyed the OnePlus Open. It’s a great foldable that offers a usable size cover display, an anti-glare inner screen that is beautiful, powerful performance, impressive cameras, and intuitive multitasking.

OnePlus certainly made some interesting choices with the Flexion Hinge design. I do like how it makes it very easy to get the device to open flat, which is a flaw of the Pixel Fold. But on the other hand, not being able to have it propped open past a certain point is not something I’d expect on a foldable that retails for $1,700. It doesn’t completely ruin the OnePlus Open experience, but it’s absolutely something OnePlus should address if and when we get a OnePlus Open 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Is this our first look at the OnePlus 12?
Leaked OnePlus 12 render

The next flagship from OnePlus might not serve much of an aesthetic surprise, but it just might win over mobile photography enthusiasts. SmartPrix (in collaboration with @OnLeaks) has shared purported renders of the upcoming OnePlus 12 "based on real-life pictures of a testing unit prototype."

Now, before we dig further into the juicy details, here's the standard disclaimer. The leak comes from a reputed source, but the renders depict a testing stage device, of which there could be multiple iterations. That means the final device hitting the shelves could look slightly – or much – different.

Read more
I’ve reviewed phones for 10 years — this is my favorite one of 2023
The Motorola Razr Plus with its cover screen on, showing the home page.

I've been reviewing smartphones for a long time — over 10 years, to be exact. I've reviewed many of the best phones of all time, some mediocre ones, and a few duds that I'd rather forget about. It can be difficult to keep track of all the phones I've tested and evaluated in the past decade, but there are a few that truly stand out. The Motorola Razr Plus is one such smartphone.

The Motorola Razr Plus has been my go-to smartphone for a few weeks now, and it's one of those rare phones I can't stop thinking about. Is it perfect? Not at all. The cameras should be much better, especially given how expensive it is. The battery doesn't last any longer than a day. Wireless charging is slow, and there's no reverse wireless charging. Motorola's track record for software updates leaves a lot to be desired.

Read more
Is this our first look at the OnePlus Fold? I sure hope so
Purported front and rear view of the OnePlus V Fold

OnePlus recently gave a teasing glimpse of its first foldable phone. Well, that glimpse was actually turned into a high-resolution view of the upcoming device, thanks to leaker @OnLeaks (via SmartPrix). The leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus Fold show a device that is unmistakably OnePlus, with some standout design touches and a promising camera perk.

But a word of caution before you start digging into your wallet. The leaked renders are reportedly based on “a prototype unit in the testing stage,” which means the final version hitting the shelves later this year might look a tad -- or maybe entirely -- different.

Read more