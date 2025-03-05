Tecno AI Glasses Pro are Meta Ray-Bans with an AR screen

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. The screen sits front and center 2. Tecno AI Glasses Pro functionalities 3. There’s one more model A key aspect is still missing

I’m on board the AI glasses hype train after using the Meta Ray-Bans ($300) and Even Realities G1 ($600) in the past few months. Tecno has made the segment more exciting with the launch of two new AI glasses at the Mobile World Congress 2025. These combine the capabilities of AR glasses with the Meta Ray-Bans’ hardware, including a camera and speaker.

I got a brief hands-on session with the Tecno AI Glasses Pro, and there’s plenty to like. Compared to the Even Realities G1, Tecno’s smartglasses are better in some aspects—at least on paper. Here are three things you need to know about the Tecno AI Glasses series.

1. The screen sits front and center

The Tecno AI Glasses Pro feature a MicroLED screen on both sides with a 30-degree field of view and “over 1,500 nits of brightness.” For context, the Even Realities G1 offers a 25-degree field of view, but these numbers don’t tell the whole story.

On the G1s, I found the AR dashboard to be further away from me, ensuring it didn’t interfere with reality. All functionalities, like the dashboard, navigation, teleprompter, and more, are positioned at a comfortable distance from your eyes. As a result, when I use the navigation function, my attention is still on the road but I’m afraid that might not be the case with the Tecno smart glasses

By contrast, the Tecno AI Glasses Pro opt for a more front-and-center view. Everything—from the dashboard to functionalities—sits right in front of your eyes. They are bigger but not necessarily better. I prefer AI to be ambient on my smart glasses so that I can see the real world around me instead of being pulled away from reality, like with a smartphone. I’m not a fan of this AR experience.

2. Tecno AI Glasses Pro functionalities

During my hands-on session, I could see eight functionalities on the dashboard: Teleprompter, Camera, Contacts, Music, Navigation, Translate, Ella (AI assistant), and Reminders. The ninth option was Settings. I couldn’t explore these in-depth, but some of the issues from the Even Realities G1 persist.

For instance, the navigation feature works with a proprietary service rather than Google Maps. It won’t be a seamless experience unless these smart glasses find a way to integrate Google Maps. I’m also skeptical about the usability of navigation with the full-screen kind of view on these glasses.

Unlike the Even Realities G1, the Tecno AI Glasses Pro has a built-in camera, that too a 50MP one. Tecno claims it is the “highest-resolution camera of any AI glasses,” which is true, but the quality remains to be seen. More megapixels don’t necessarily translate to better pictures, but I have high hopes.

You can capture photos and videos, like with the Meta Ray-Bans, using the 50MP camera, which offers a 100-degree field of view. The company didn’t provide a look at the app, but it’s supposed to offer a “SmartSnap” function that “intelligently recognizes scenes, assists in shooting, and automatically generates attractive captions for easily recording life’s special moments.”

It wouldn’t be a 2025 tech gadget launch without AI, and Tecno’s announcement is no different. The built-in Ella AI is your smart assistant that can help plan activities, recommend restaurants, and more. It is claimed to compile “notifications and data from multiple apps, distilling vast amounts of information into concise reports.” Like the Meta glasses, these can identify objects and locations when asked.

Tecno says its AI Glasses Pro can deliver “over 11 hours of music playback and 8 hours of mixed use after just 30 minutes of charging.” Those are bold claims, and I’ll test them once the product launches. These AI glasses also feature a speaker for listening to music. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

3. There’s one more model

The Tecno AI Glasses Pro are accompanied by a lower-end model called the Tecno AI Glasses. The non-Pro variant lacks a screen, leaving you with a speaker and camera combination, similar to the Meta Ray-Bans. These lack most of the Pro’s features.

Without an AR display, the Tecno AI Glasses miss out on functionalities like navigation, translation, and the teleprompter. However, both new Tecno smart glasses offer object recognition, information summarization, and more.

Both these new smart glasses are made from aluminum alloy and ultra-light composite materials and come with IPX4 protection for sweat resistance. However, they don’t look as good as the Meta Raby-Bans or the Even Realities G1.

I wore the AI Glasses Pro for around 10 minutes, and they were comfortable—almost as light as my regular glasses. The controls were responsive, but they didn’t feel as polished as products currently on the market. Both models come in two designs: Eyebrow Frame and Aviator Style.

A key aspect is still missing

Tecno hasn’t announced the price or availability of its new AI smart glasses yet. But there’s more to a wearable than just the product itself. Most are lifestyle devices that need to be present ambiently. How a wearable charges is an essential factor to consider before purchasing, and Tecno hasn’t showcased the case for its AI Glasses yet.

I like the Meta Ray-Bans because their case looks like a lifestyle product rather than a tech gadget. If the AI Glasses Pro are to succeed, they need a well-designed case. I love the fact that I can get 8 hours of use from just 30 minutes of charging, but that charging needs to happen inside a case that blends seamlessly into a user’s lifestyle.

The Tecno AI Glasses Pro might offer a glimpse into the future of AI-AR glasses. I hope the company launches these soon. While we don’t have exact pricing and availability details yet, Tecno’s AI Glasses series is said to be “considerably less” expensive than the Meta Ray-Bans.