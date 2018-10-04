Ted Baker’s swish new iPhone cases teach you how to accessorize like a pro

Share

Previous Next 1 of 5

British luxury clothing brand Ted Baker’s new range of iPhone accessories will satisfy everyone who likes things to match, not only in terms of style and design, but with products working together in harmony. Cheekily called ‘Connected’, with the emphasis on the ‘Ted,’ the line-up consists of an iPhone case, a battery pack, a wireless charger, an in-car mount, and a set of cables.

Ted Baker has worked with accessory brand Proporta on the new products, and the quality from both companies shines through. Each product has the Ted Baker name, and sensibly, they’re not making them seasonal, so the color and design won’t go out of style. It’s also refreshing to see a muted palette and subtle design from Ted Baker, rather than the bright floral designs many will associate with the brand’s iPhone accessories.

Let’s look at the battery pack, which is a good example of the range’s coherence. It’s covered in Italian leather and wrapped in a metal body shell, and comes in Ted Baker’s signature chocolate brown suede, or a gold and white leather combination. What makes it cool is the addition of wireless charging, a feature in iPhone models since the iPhone 8, removing the need to plug anything in, although the packs do support dual charging if you want to charge two devices at a time.

The 5,000mAh capacity cell has three charging coils along the top of the pack, providing a large contact area for charging. Here’s where it gets clever. Ted Baker’s 2018 bags — for women and men, including a laptop bag — will have special pockets made to hold the charger and your phone, keeping the battery topped up on the move. The triple-coil design makes sure the phone and charger stay in contact. The Connected iPhone cases share the same color scheme, and work with wireless chargers. Your new iPhone gets a Ted Baker case, slips into a Ted Baker bag, where it charges up against the Ted Baker battery pack. Take everything out, and it all matches. Very cool.

Ted’s new range also includes a subtle desktop wireless charger, a series of reinforced nylon-covered cables, and in the near future, a car charging mount as well. We saw an early prototype and liked the compact dimensions, and the supportive, spring-loaded bar that holds your phone in landscape or portrait orientation. The new Connected Ted Baker cases all have panels inside that clamp onto magnets inside the holder, keeping everything secure. The cases are made for all modern and brand new iPhone models, including the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Set for release in November, the Ted Baker Connected range of products are available for pre-order very soon through Ted Baker’s website, Proporta’s website, and they will be out to buy in various retail stores too. Prices range from $55/45 British pounds for a case, up to $100/80 pounds for the wireless charging battery pack.