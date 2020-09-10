The Motorola Razr is a modern reimagining of one of the most fondly-remembered phones of all time — the Motorola Razr V3. Capitalizing on the recent trend for foldable phones, 2019’s Motorola Razr crams a 6.2-inch display into a form factor that can be folded up and easily slipped into a pocket. It’s the ultimate in pocketable phones, and it looks great to boot. But it’s certainly not cheap, and you’ll want to keep your folding phone safe from the hazards of daily life. Here are some of the best Motorola Razr (2019) cases and covers to keep it safe.

Olixar Clear Case

The Motorola Razr is unlike most phones in that even a large case isn’t likely to obscure what it is — but still, we love the simplicity of a clear case, and for an inexpensive day-to-day case, you can’t go wrong with Olixar’s simple, clear case. As with all cases for the Razr, it’s a two-piece case and is made from TPU. This soft material is easy to grip, and while it’s not the most protective case around, it will still protect against scratches and small dings. It’s thin, which means it doesn’t add much bulk to your device, and while it’s not the case for anyone going on adventures (or anyone who is just clumsy), it’s still a great budget option.

Spigen Thin Fit Case

Spigen is one of the biggest names in smartphone protection, and the Thin Fit case is another great option if you want slim protection. Unlike the Olixar case before it, though, Spigen’s Thin Fit case is made from hard but lightweight polycarbonate. That means it clips on easily and should offer serious protection against scratches and other more direct threats to your phone while staying thin and light. The rear panel also has a texture to aid grip. On the minus side, it’s less protective against drops than cases using TPU, and it also doesn’t cover the buttons or the entire sides of the phone, leaving them open to scratches. It’s also on the more expensive side. Still, it’s stylish, and it has slim protection you can’t argue with.

Kate Spade New York Disco Dot Clear Case

The Razr is a great-looking phone, so you might be looking for a case that complements that. Kate Spade New York’s Disco Dot case is a stylish, clear case that offers more than your usual amount of protection. The print itself is high-quality and has a glossy finish, and it adds to your Razr’s style and design. It’s slim and lightweight and also has a bumper to help resist drops and bumps. The hard shell also offers a solid backbone against other types of damage.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

The Ultra Hybrid case is another entry for Spigen, and that’s because it’s an excellent dual-layer case that boasts great protection and a stylish look. It’s made from a combination of a hard polycarbonate shell and a softer TPU bumper, and this mixture of materials provides excellent protection across the board. It’s also completely clear, so your phone’s style can shine through at all times. On the downside, it’s not as slim as a purely-TPU case would be, but the increased protection makes up for it, even if it is a tad on the expensive side.

Otterbox Symmetry Flex Case

If you’re looking for serious protection, then you look to Otterbox. Otterbox’s adoption of the Razr wasn’t guaranteed, but we’re glad it did. The Symmetry Series Flex is the ultimate in rugged cases for the Motorola Razr, and it offers a two-piece design made from a hard outer shell of polycarbonate and a softer TPU inner core. This combination wards off direct threats with its hard outer strength, while the inner core absorbs shocks and drops, keeping your phone safe. It’s not perfect — it leaves the spine vulnerable, and it’s extremely expensive — but it’s still the best option if you need rugged protection.

