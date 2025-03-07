The Galaxy 25 Edge shares a design with the S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of this year’s most-anticipated devices and the final addition to the S25 lineup, and now we have what might be the most accurate render of it yet. Shared by Ice Universe, the render shows a phone with bezels that match those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a slightly smaller screen.

Unfortunately, the image only shows the front of the phone. Without a look at the back, we can’t confirm other details like the rumored 200MP camera.

The accurate rendering of the S25 edge is here, the screen size is 6.656 inches, but the bezel is the same as the S25 Ultra, which is narrower than the S25+. pic.twitter.com/XHFwVGWe4P — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 7, 2025

The Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 6.656-inch screen, which puts it on par with the Galaxy S25 Plus and underneath the 6.9-inch screen of the S25 Ultra. Of course, the appeal of the S25 Edge lies not in its display size, but in how thin it is. Ice Universe has shared additional information, suggesting it will be just 5.84mm thick.

The tipster says its price will be similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus — starting around $1,100, based on current prices.

Ice Universe has a solid track record with a lot of accurate predictions, but until Samsung officially confirms this information, anything could change. That said, the information we’re seeing now lines up with early leaks about the phone.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to release sometime in the second quarter of this year. Some rumors say Samsung will hold an event on April 16 to reveal the phone with a purchase date in May.

Sadly, it seems the thin build comes at a cost. Multiple leaks have suggested it will contain only a 3,900mAh battery. That’s well beneath the 4,000mAh of the base Galaxy S25 or the 4,900mAh of the Galaxy S25 Plus. Unless the S25 Edge has superior specs in another area, its thin build might not be enough to convince fans to choose it over the S25 Plus.