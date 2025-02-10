 Skip to main content
The Galaxy S25 Edge may be even slimmer than we expected

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The clue about what makes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge special is in the name, but exactly how slim are we talking? The most up-to-date speculation puts the phone at a mere 5.84mm thick, even slimmer than has been suggested already. It brings the device’s dimensions far closer to some of the thinnest phones ever made.

Until now, the Galaxy S25 Edge — previously known as the Galaxy S25 Slim — was expected to be 6.4mm thick, which although definitely thin, wasn’t groundbreaking. The latest comes from well-known phone leaker Ice Universe, apparently quoting another well-known phone leaker, OnLeaks. In a message on the Chinese social network Weibo, it’s stated the Edge’s dimensions will be 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm.

This makes it otherwise very close to the size of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, which is 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mmm in size. In 2014, Oppo released the Oppo R5, which at the time (and likely remains) the thinnest smartphone in the world at a mere 4.85mm thick. If Samsung does get the Galaxy S25 Edge down to 5.84mm thick, it will come fairly close to matching Oppo’s feat of engineering. Before the R5 came along, a brand named Gionee held the title to world’s thinnest phone for a while with the 5.5mm thick Elife S5.5.

Unfortunately, the very thin body makes putting a very big battery inside rather difficult, and the S25 Edge is expected to have a 3,900mAh cell inside, which is 1,000mAh smaller in capacity than the cell inside the Galaxy S25 Plus, and even 100mAh smaller than the Galaxy S25’s already diminutive 4,000mAh cell. If Samsung expects a 3,900mAh cell to power an S25 Plus-sized phone, potential buyers should prepare themselves for relatively disappointing battery life.

Samsung showed a prototype of the Galaxy S25 Edge during its Unpacked event in January, where the rest of the Galaxy S25 series was officially revealed. Samsung has not given an exact final announcement date for the Galaxy S25 Slim, but it’s likely to be between April and June 2025. However, a U.S. release doesn’t appear to be certain.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology
