The Galaxy S25’s screen will make even potato quality video look good

By
ProScaler on Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung

Tired of your photos and videos looking too grainy to share with your friends on social media, or experiencing rough gameplay on the go? Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip installed into the Samsung Galaxy S25 will make the screen look crystal clear thanks to ProScaler.

Announced at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked event on Wednesday, the ProScaler feature improves the quality and accuracy of photos, videos, and even games by up to 40%, even in HD Plus and FHD Plus modes. It works in tandem with efficient AI image processing and Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) to make photo composition look sharper. It makes even potato quality videos look like Academy Award-winning films compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24 models.

Mobile gamers will be elated to know that ProScaler helps elevate ray tracing by up to 40%, improving lighting, shadows, and providing ultra clarity on the characters’ facial features if you zoom in up close. It also increases the frame rate of games by up to 18%, making gameplay look more hyper-realistic and smooth than it would be if ProScaler wasn’t integrated into the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The enhancements ProScaler will bring to your screen is made possible by the Snapdragon 8 Elite boosting performance in the NPU by 40%, CPU by 37%, and GPU by 30%. The 40% larger vapor chamber helps maintain chipset usage, making your gameplay sessions last longer and run smoother without your phone overheating.

The ProScaler feature is available in the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, which will be released on February 7. Pre-orders start now.

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
