The next iPhone may have this design feature after all

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 4 (or whatever name it may be given) very soon, and it will have a larger display and improved chipset compared to its predecessor. However, on another point, things are less certain.

Recent speculation regarding the new budget phone has fluctuated between it featuring Dynamic Island, similar to the iPhone 16 series, or keeping the traditional notch found on the current iPhone SE. Display expert Ross Young recently commented on this topic. In a post on X, he stated that the iPhone SE 4 will indeed have a notch “similar to the iPhone 14.”

Earlier, reliable leaker Evan Blass claimed that the phone would include Dynamic Island. However, another leaker, Majin Bu, mentioned that while Apple tested Dynamic Island on the iPhone SE 4, it later decided against using it.

The new iPhone SE 4 will feature a 60hz oled screen with a 6.06 inch notch and will be equipped with the action button, will you buy it? pic.twitter.com/YnOehX0IPV — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 28, 2025

No Dynamic Island may disappoint budget iPhone enthusiasts hoping to buy a lower-cost iPhone with the feature.

The Dynamic Island was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in 2022 and later included in the iPhone 15 and 16 lineup. It replaces the notch, which has been present since the iPhone X, integrating the front-facing camera into a cutout at the top of the display. Dynamic Island features animations and information that enhance the user interface around the camera.

We’ll know everything about the iPhone SE 4 soon enough. The phone should arrive in March or April, offering a 6.1-inch display with an A17 chip. Instead of Touch ID, the phone will offer Face ID, and instead of a Lightning connection, it will feature USB-C, which are two firsts for an iPhone SE. It should also have an Action button.