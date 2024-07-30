 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a big performance boost

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We have exciting news for those considering buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when it’s announced and released early next year.

Leaker Ice Universe has reported that Samsung’s next flagship phone will feature a significant RAM upgrade from the current Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has 12GB of RAM.  How much RAM? Ice Universe says the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have 16GB of RAM, which would be a very nice leap indeed. This positive news comes just days after we heard disappointing news about the S25 Ultra’s battery and charging specs.

The same knowledgeable leaker recently stated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. These specifications are found on every Galaxy S Ultra model dating back to the 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra. If true, this would not be very pleasant. However, it’s important to note that Galaxy S phones have always been known for having excellent battery life; most of us were hoping to see even better the next time.

We’ve heard that next year’s Galaxy S Ultra model will have thinner bezels than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It might also have a flatter frame and more rounded corners.

The display on at least one of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 models could feature new OLED technology, allowing a fingerprint scanner anywhere on the screen. Additionally, we can expect improved chips in any Samsung phone released next year. The Galaxy S25 models will likely feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Once again, Samsung is expected to reveal three new Galaxy S models in 2025: the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the less expensive Galaxy S25, and the Galaxy S25 Plus. These models are expected to be announced in January or February, with releases following soon after.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
