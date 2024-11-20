 Skip to main content
The wait for the iPhone SE 4 is almost over

iPhone SE
Matthew Smith / Digital Trends

We know the iPhone SE 4 is on the way — that’s been leaked over and over again. The question on everyone’s mind is exactly when the new model will be released.

Previously, information pointed to a spring 2025 launch. Now, we can narrow that down further to March. The iPhone SE 4 is set to change how people see the SE series; rather than an outdated budget device, the latest model should be more similar to a stripped-down version of the flagships.

The iPhone SE 4 could be announced as soon as March 2025, according to MacRumors. The iPhone SE 3 was announced in March 2022, so the timeline fits Apple’s previous schedule. There’s no word from Apple on when an official event might be held, but the spring event usually falls sometime in March or April.

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020) together.
The iPhone SE (2020) in the Product Red color, and the iPhone SE (2022) in the Starlight color Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What we know about the iPhone SE 4 is an amalgamation of rumors and hearsay, so while we believe the information to be relatively accurate, note that things can change between now and the launch window. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display and resemble the iPhone 14 in its build. That means it will most likely lose the home button for Touch ID in lieu of Face ID. The new model could also get the Action button, although that remains to be seen.

The iPhone SE 4 could also be the first iPhone to sport Apple’s in-house 5G chip, followed by the iPhone 17 later in the year. The new model might have a bigger battery, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into better battery life. With features like artificial intelligence and a better display, the battery upgrade could just be a way to meet the device’s power demands.

