 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

These official-looking images will get you excited for the Galaxy S25

By
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’ve almost certainly gotten our first look at the official Samsung Galaxy S25 renders, even if they weren’t shared by an official source. Reliable tipster Evan Blass sent these renders out through his mailing list, and appear as official as they get. Not only do the phones look good, but they also show a lot of detail for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, including some expected colors: light blue, light green, dark blue, and silver.

The renders don’t really provide any new information, but they do corroborate what we’ve seen, and give us a closer look at the phones. All of the Galaxy S25 models have narrow bezels and a punch-hole camera on the front. The phone appears to be flat on both the front and back, as well as the sides.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes things a step further with notably rounded corners and slightly different colors, although this wasn’t unexpected. We’ve known the S25 Ultra would have titanium colors for a while now: blue, silver, black, and gray.

You might notice the S25 Slim isn’t included in these renders. That’s a pretty firm confirmation that the rumored phone won’t be announced at Galaxy Unpacked, but possibly later in the year, and perhaps around the same time as the next Galaxy FE would normally be released. The renders come at the perfect time, just as marketing materials for the S25 series give us another look at the device and illustrate some of the new AI features to expect on the Galaxy S25.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

You can expect to see the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra at Unpacked on January 22, and while the S25 Slim might get teased at the event, we don’t expect it to hit shelves until May.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
We finally know when Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25
A photo of Samsung's invite for Galaxy Unpacked January 2025.

We've been talking about Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors for months and months. Now, we finally have some official news from Samsung about its latest smartphones.

Today, Samsung confirmed that its next Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, January 22, in San Jose, California. Samsung doesn't mention the Galaxy S25 series by name, but it does confirm that it'll announce "the new Galaxy S series" at this month's Unpacked.

Read more
Leaked photos of the Galaxy S25 Ultra confirm razor-thin bezels
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is less than three weeks away, but much like the years, the leaks just keep coming. Though we've seen potential renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the past, there have been few actual photos of one. Now, a leaked image shows the phone and its incredibly thin bezels, giving us a better idea of what to expect at launch.

The picture was shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve (who also credited Ice Universe, another leaker). It depicts the right side of what is supposedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the slender bezels on its side and corners. The photo appears to possibly be cropped from a larger picture, with parts of the background blurred out.

Read more
Samsung and Apple’s race to slim phones might skirt the sticker shock
Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 Pro side by side.

Over the course of the past few months, numerous outlets have reported on Samsung and Apple’s plans to make “slim” phones. Naturally, one would think that an “innovation tax” is imminent, but it seems these skinny phones won’t deliver a price shock.

In Apple’s case, the alleged iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone Plus model, which apparently had an unexpectedly low sales run. Apple, therefore, has to fill the Plus gap with an Air model this year without making any big changes to the pricing structure.

Read more