These official-looking images will get you excited for the Galaxy S25

We’ve almost certainly gotten our first look at the official Samsung Galaxy S25 renders, even if they weren’t shared by an official source. Reliable tipster Evan Blass sent these renders out through his mailing list, and appear as official as they get. Not only do the phones look good, but they also show a lot of detail for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, including some expected colors: light blue, light green, dark blue, and silver.

The renders don’t really provide any new information, but they do corroborate what we’ve seen, and give us a closer look at the phones. All of the Galaxy S25 models have narrow bezels and a punch-hole camera on the front. The phone appears to be flat on both the front and back, as well as the sides.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes things a step further with notably rounded corners and slightly different colors, although this wasn’t unexpected. We’ve known the S25 Ultra would have titanium colors for a while now: blue, silver, black, and gray.

You might notice the S25 Slim isn’t included in these renders. That’s a pretty firm confirmation that the rumored phone won’t be announced at Galaxy Unpacked, but possibly later in the year, and perhaps around the same time as the next Galaxy FE would normally be released. The renders come at the perfect time, just as marketing materials for the S25 series give us another look at the device and illustrate some of the new AI features to expect on the Galaxy S25.

You can expect to see the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra at Unpacked on January 22, and while the S25 Slim might get teased at the event, we don’t expect it to hit shelves until May.