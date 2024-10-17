This could be our first look at the OnePlus 13

Earlier today, OnePlus confirmed plans for its next-gen software overhaul based on Android 15, but so far, details of its upcoming flagship have remained tightly under wraps. Well, it seems leaks have other intentions.

On the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, an image allegedly depicting the OnePlus 13 has been making rounds. Moreover, the material comes from a reliable source (Digital Chat Station), which lends further credibility to the leak.

When it comes to the design, it seems that OnePlus is playing it close home once again. The camera island at the back appears to have been borrowed from the OnePlus 12. This time around, however, we have a small metallic line linking the camera hump to the right edge of the frame.

Above the line is a minimalist “H” logo, which is again a clear sign that Hasselblad camera tuning will also be used on the OnePlus 13. The most notable change, however, seems to be flat metallic sides.

Over the past few generations, OnePlus flagships have sided with curved metallic frames, which actually feel a lot more comfortable to hold. The imminent tweak seems like an undesirable change and one that follows in the aesthetic footsteps of Samsung and Apple.

But what sets the OnePlus 13 apart is the texture on the rear shell, which is apparently inspired by rocks or minerals of some kind, with a familiar matte texture to it. I am quite fond of the surface finish on the OnePlus 12, and the leaked image suggests that the upcoming phone won’t stray too far.

OnePlus recently told Digital Trends that it is experimenting with natural materials like marble to design its phones, and so far, the results have been mighty impressive.

In addition to a black trim, it seems a pearl-white color option is also on the design table for the OnePlus 13. The company already offers something similar on the OnePlus 12, and my colleague Tushar Mehta liked it so much that he labeled it as “Elvis Presley of Android Phones.”

As far as the innards go, there will be three camera lenses at the back, while the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 silicon will provide the firepower. We are also hearing rumors of a unique localized refresh rate tech for the screen, a larger battery, and some AI boost for the OxygenOS software experience.

Unfortunately, it seems a price hike will also tag along with the long list of generation-over-generation changes. The phone is expected to launch close to the end of October, but that’s likely the release timeline for the Chinese market, while a global debut will commence a few weeks later.