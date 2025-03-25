This could be what to expect from Apple’s massive iOS 19 overhaul, sneak peek

Table of Contents Table of Contents iOS 19 camera app upgrade Apple changes in iOS 19

Apple has just confirmed the dates for its WWDC 2025 and now we’ve seen a leak of just what we may be able to expect from iOS 19.

The rumour mill has been churning out lots about this being Apple’s biggest redesign and overhaul since iOS 7.

This new image of Apple Messages, is actually a mock-up created and shared by Jon Prosser. He claims to have seen it for real but didn’t want to reveal that and instead was able to share his version.

While the regular Messages user may already spot some changes, it’s a pretty big stretch to call that a major design overhaul. Of course, that doesn’t mean that wider changes are not also coming.

For now though, taking this with a pinch of salt, we can see slight changes to the finish around the top navigation buttons. There’s also a more integrated linear finish on the suggestions in the keyboard. Everything feels a bit softer and more rounded.

iOS 19 camera app upgrade

This Messages sneak peak comes after Prosser also showed off the updated iOS 19 camera app, which he claims to have seen.

In that image, shown here, you can see a more translucent menu overlaying the photo. This is more similar to the visionOS.

Apple changes in iOS 19

While these two mock-ups tease some new more rounded menus, use of translucency and buttons changing – it sounds like not much more is coming.

Prosser notes that the home screen in iOS 19 is also not majorly changed.

So until more leaks reveal greater changes, we may have to hold out hope for that major overhaul coming in iOS 20 instead.