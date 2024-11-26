This iPhone 17 Pro design leak is one of the most surprising yet

We’ve already heard a lot of rumors about the iPhone 17, including tips on new displays, a new Wi-Fi chip, and even a potential iPhone Air.

The so-called Air was rumored to have a new design, but recent news suggests Apple has plans to overhaul the entire iPhone 17 line. On top of that, the iPhone 17 Pro could be receiving its biggest update in years. And the surprising part? It’s potentially a downgrade.

Titanium has been a huge part of Apple’s marketing for the Pro line over the past couple of years, but the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly returning to aluminum frames, per The Information. This design change also comes with an aluminum, rather than glass, camera bump on the back — for the first time on an upper-tier iPhone since the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. After that, Apple switched to a stainless steel frame and then to the titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro.

To say this is unexpected would be understating it. Apple has made the premium, titanium feel of the iPhone Pro line one of the cornerstones of its marketing. It’s still just a rumor for now, but Apple’s withdrawal from titanium to aluminum caught us more off guard than any of the spec upgrades. It’s also unexpected because there’s been no suggestion that any other manufacturer is following a similar route; for example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have a titanium build.

The material has almost become an industry standard for top-end devices. It just feels odd that Apple would pull the plug without warning. Aluminum also interferes with wireless charging, which is one reason Apple is supposedly keeping a half-glass backing.

Considering that this news comes from an unofficial source, albeit one with a good track record, there’s no word on why Apple might be leaning toward aluminum once more. However, the rising cost of titanium, the economic uncertainty of a new presidential term, and potential tariffs have many companies playing it safe. With the shift toward Apple Intelligence, Apple might be trying to cut costs so it can focus on its internal silicon rather than an external chassis (that more than likely will have a case on it, anyway).