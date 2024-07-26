This is our best look yet at Google’s new foldable Pixel phone

Thanks to 91Mobiles, we’re gaining more insight into the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Recently released official-looking product renders offer our best glimpse into the phone’s design.

The recently leaked images by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) showcase the new foldable phone in Obsidian and Porcelain colors. The phone appears to have a wider aspect ratio than the original Google Pixel Fold, which this new phone is anticipated to replace. In addition, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a taller cover screen and a larger inner folding screen than its predecessor.

As we previously noted, Google has already revealed the name of its new foldable phone and released a teaser video showcasing it. The YouTube video is titled “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold” and begins with a display of Google Gemini, implying that Gemini will be a significant feature of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Like an earlier Pixel 9 Pro teaser, the video displays a message on a fully opened device that reads “Oh hi, AI,” followed by the name of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and a reminder about its upcoming launch.

Once again, as previously reported, internal photos reveal that the inner selfie camera on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now positioned in the top-right corner of the device, unlike the previous model where it was slightly off-center. The camera bar has been replaced with a rectangular module housing two pill-shaped camera lenses. Additional new details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold include a slightly thinner bezel at the top and bottom of the inner display and a potential reduction in the visibility of the crease.

The Pixel 9 Fold Pro launch is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13. On that day, Google will unveil the regular Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold Pro, and likely the next-generation Pixel Watch 3.

Until then, we can probably expect a lot more rumors.