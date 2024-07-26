 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This is our best look yet at Google’s new foldable Pixel phone

By
A close-up render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Thanks to 91Mobiles, we’re gaining more insight into the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Recently released official-looking product renders offer our best glimpse into the phone’s design.

The recently leaked images by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) showcase the new foldable phone in Obsidian and Porcelain colors. The phone appears to have a wider aspect ratio than the original Google Pixel Fold, which this new phone is anticipated to replace. In addition, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a taller cover screen and a larger inner folding screen than its predecessor.

Recommended Videos

As we previously noted, Google has already revealed the name of its new foldable phone and released a teaser video showcasing it. The YouTube video is titled “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold” and begins with a display of Google Gemini, implying that Gemini will be a significant feature of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Like an earlier Pixel 9 Pro teaser, the video displays a message on a fully opened device that reads “Oh hi, AI,” followed by the name of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and a reminder about its upcoming launch.

Once again, as previously reported, internal photos reveal that the inner selfie camera on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now positioned in the top-right corner of the device, unlike the previous model where it was slightly off-center. The camera bar has been replaced with a rectangular module housing two pill-shaped camera lenses. Additional new details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold include a slightly thinner bezel at the top and bottom of the inner display and a potential reduction in the visibility of the crease.

A render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a black color.
OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

The Pixel 9 Fold Pro launch is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13. On that day, Google will unveil the regular Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold Pro, and likely the next-generation Pixel Watch 3.

Until then, we can probably expect a lot more rumors.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
A new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL leak has revealed lots of important specs
Leaked render of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.

We are about three weeks away from Google announcing its new smartphone lineup — the Google Pixel 9 series. As a result, numerous rumors are circulating about these new handsets. Recently, someone posted photos on the XDA Forums that are claimed to be of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. 

According to the leaked photos from user Pourelle, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Until now, no Pixel phone has been shipped with more than 12GB of RAM.

Read more
Google Pixel 9: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Front and rear profile of leaked Google Pixel 9 renders.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest and most powerful devices, but it won't be that way for long. While the more recently released Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the Pixel 8 lineup, it isn't quite as powerful as its siblings. Regardless, the Pixel 9 series is just a few weeks away, and it will supplant the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as the "most powerful" Pixels yet.

The Pixel 9 family looks to be a quadruple threat that's sure to be a big hit. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family have been trickling in at a steady pace, and it seems like Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we've seen before.

Read more
Google’s next foldable is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it looks like this
Official render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google will officially unveil its Pixel 9 Pro Fold in just a few weeks. Recently, it teased the new device with a 30-second video on YouTube.

Set to replace the Google Pixel Fold, the somewhat wordy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has long been rumored, although little was known about the device until this week. It’s expected to launch on August 13 at a Made by Google event alongside the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Google also teased the latter this week.

Read more