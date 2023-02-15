There’s hardly any time left to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and reap all the benefits that come with being an early adopter — provided you order by tomorrow.

Besides being able to scoop up to $150 Instant Credit through our exclusive link below, you’ll also enjoy a storage upgrade with all orders on the 256GB model of any of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 range instantly being upgraded to 512GB entirely for free. Double the space will be perfect for all those amazing photos you take with the excellent set of lenses on all these phones.

As no surprise, the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal comes from Samsung itself, which is offering up to $150 in Instant Credit to customers who pre-order the Galaxy S23 through Digital Trends. If you’re keeping track, that’s a $50 increase on what’s available through Samsung’s website, to use on select products like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, moreover, you’ll get up to $700 back with an eligible trade-in. We recommend jumping on that deal as soon as possible, because when pre-orders are done — or stock is gone — you might run into some problems.

There are three models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 this year, including the standard S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra — the latter of which is included in this amazing deal. At any given time, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series device, of your choosing, through a variety of retailers and wireless providers, such as Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and beyond. But as we noted, the best deal currently is through Samsung and Digital Trends, which we’ll recap below. While you’re considering, check out our look at the differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus before you move onto the S23 Ultra’s ultimate power.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is looking to be as powerful as ever with some high-performance internals tucked inside. Traditionally, the Ultra models have always been the biggest of the bunch, and this year is no exception. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be 6.8-inches in size, with a massive and gorgeous AMOLED display, in standard Samsung fashion. We’re also looking at a 5,000mAh battery, at the least, which should net a full day’s worth of power with moderate usage throughout. Again, the full specifications will be announced during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Of course, we do know it will come with a signature stylus that you can use for taking notes, sketching, navigating the big screen, or whatever else makes your mobile experience that much better.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra through Samsung and Digital Trends you’ll see the best offer yet. You’ll get up to $150 in Instant Credit, which is $50 more than what Samsung is currently advertising through its website. With that credit, you can buy other Samsung products like the Galaxy Tab S8, or Galaxy Watch5, and even better, if you have an eligible trade-in, you’ll get up to $700 back too. These offers don’t last forever and are only available while you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so don’t wait. If you’re interested, take advantage as soon as possible. Once they’re gone, they’re gone and you’ll have to pay full price.

