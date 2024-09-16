 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

This one thing is holding back the iPhone 16

By
Someone holding the iPhone 16.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple recently announced some new iPhones — perhaps you’ve already heard? The iPhone 16 family is upon us, and it’s an interesting mix of expected and surprise upgrades. The regular iPhone 16 has a fresh new design, the Camera Control button is fascinating, and there’s a welcome spec bump with Apple’s latest A18 chip.

However, one aspect of the iPhone 16 didn’t change at all — and it’s an important one. For all of the upgrades and new features on the iPhone 16, the display remains nearly identical to the one on the iPhone 15. Unfortunately, that means another year of a 60Hz refresh rate.

Recommended Videos

Another year, another 60Hz display

iPhone 16 models on display at Apple Park.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The first iPhone with a 120Hz display was the iPhone 13 Pro, released in 2021. At the time, we had already had years of Android phones with 90Hz and 120Hz screens, so Apple was already trailing behind. Still, it was nice to finally have an iPhone without a 60Hz display.

Unfortunately, while 120Hz screens have continued to be on all of the new Pro iPhones each year, the baseline iPhone has yet to see the feature. That means the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and now the iPhone 16 are all stuck with a 60Hz screen.

When your smartphone has a faster refresh rate, it means that the screen is refreshing whatever is on the display at a faster pace. A smartphone screen with a 60Hz refresh rate refreshes 60 times per second, while a 120Hz screen refreshes 120 times per second.

This is most noticeable when scrolling through an app or playing a game, or with other animations/movements happening on your screen. The faster your refresh rate, the smoother and more fluid everything looks. It’s a significant difference that’s difficult to explain or show on video, but is very noticeable in person. A phone with a 120Hz refresh rate looks buttery smooth, while a 60Hz refresh rate looks slow and choppy. It’s not unusable, but it’s a noticeably worse user experience — and a pretty significant one at that.

A fast refresh rate is not a Pro feature

Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 with the screen on.
The Google Pixel 9 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If it were an industry standard that only $1,000-plus smartphones got 120Hz displays, I’d be happy to give Apple a pass and not have this conversation. But the problem is that things couldn’t be further from the truth.

Take a look at the Android smartphone landscape today, and it’s almost more difficult to find a phone with a 60Hz screen instead of a 120Hz one — regardless of the price. The Google Pixel 9 — a $799 phone and the closest direct competitor to the iPhone 16 — has a 120Hz screen. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), a $400 budget phone, also has a 120Hz screen. Hell, even the CMF Phone 1, which costs 199 British pounds (a little over $260), has a 120Hz screen.

The CMF Phone 1's screen.
the CMF Phone 1 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

These are just a few examples, but this is largely the case across the board for Android phones in 2024. You may see some really cheap phones step down to a lower refresh rate, but even then, it’s more likely to be 90Hz instead of 60Hz.

Yet, for whatever reason, Apple hasn’t gotten the memo that 120Hz displays are a table stakes smartphone feature these days. The $799 iPhone 16 and $899 iPhone 16 Plus tie you down with a 60Hz screen. To get an iPhone with a 120Hz panel, you still have to get one of the Pro models — either the $999 iPhone 16 Pro or the $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max.

If Samsung, Google, or any other Android smartphone maker tried to get away with this, there would be an outrage. But because this has been the norm for the iPhone for so long, Apple will almost certainly get a pass — as undeserved as it may be.

This needs to change

The Ultramarine iPhone 16.
The iPhone 16 in the Ultramarine color Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Does an outdated 60Hz display mean you shouldn’t consider buying the iPhone 16 or 16 Plus? For most people, probably not. The 60Hz screens on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were annoying, but we still ultimately recommended the phone in our reviews.

I am looking forward to spending more time with the iPhone 16, particularly with its Camera Control button and new design. I just wish it had the modern screen it deserves — and you should, too. A 60Hz screen may not be the end of the world, but it is an unreasonable spec for a phone of this caliber in 2024. You deserve better, and Apple should do better.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Apple made a brilliant decision with the iPhone 16
Someone holding the iPhone 16 in its white color.

We all want the latest iPhone models to come with fancy new features, inspired new designs, and the best camera you can get. While the iPhone 16 series looks good, big changes were unfortunately not on the agenda this year.

However, the complete lack of change in one important aspect of the iPhone 16 was very welcome indeed — and it gives Apple the edge against the competition this year. I’m talking about the price.
No price increase

Read more
The pink iPhone 16 is the iPhone I’ve waited years for
The pink iPhone 16 display.

Apple’s big September event has now come and gone, and it was a big one indeed. We got the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 10. The iPhone 16 was a pleasant surprise because it’s getting a big upgrade from its predecessor with the Action button, Camera Control, A18 chip, and even a brand new pink color.

While we knew that a pink color was coming for the iPhone 16, the original hue that we saw with the dummy units was very similar to the pink iPhone 15. It was a muted, pastel pink, which is fine, but I like my pinks more, well, pink. And Apple actually delivered this time around.
It’s the year of pink phones

Read more
Can the Google Pixel 9 Pro beat my iPhone camera? I did a test to find out
Someone holding an iPhone 15 Pro and a Pixel 9 Pro.

I’m the kind of person who takes a ton of photos, whether it’s of my pets, my daughter and her shenanigans, my husband and I, or various things at Disneyland.

I am primarily an iPhone user, currently using the iPhone 15 Pro, with which I have taken hundreds, if not thousands, of photos over the past year. However, the Pixel 9 Pro is also one of my favorite phones of 2024, and Pixels are known for their reliable cameras. As such, I wondered which device would have the better camera, the Pixel 9 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro? And I decided to find out.
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: camera specs

Read more