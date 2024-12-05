 Skip to main content
This powerful Oura Ring feature knows if you’re getting sick

By
A person holding the Oura Ring 4.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A powerful feature previously trialed in the Oura Ring’s beta program has been fully released and is available to all wearers of the smart ring. It’s called Symptom Radar, and it examines key data points collected while you sleep and acts as an early warning system for the onset of respiratory illnesses. Yes, the Oura Ring really will be able to tell if you’re getting sick.

Most importantly, it’s really easy to immediately understand the Symptom Radar’s findings, as it will report back every morning using three distinct levels: No signs, minor signs of a respiratory illness, and major signs of a respiratory illness. The data will be plotted onto a graph so you can track your wellness over time and observe how symptoms may be evolving.

The app uses key metrics — including your heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rates, and body temperature — to inform the Symptom Radar. It compares them to the baseline metrics it has already collected during the time you’ve worn the smart ring and notes any changes. The graph will show which metrics have changed, too, so you’ll be able to understand how your body is reacting. This is also helpful because you know how you feel and can see how the app interprets it.

The Oura Ring 4 with the third-generation Oura Ring, seen from the side.
The Oura Ring 3 (left) and Oura Ring 4 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Should the app alert you of minor or major signs of respiratory illness, it will recommend switching to Rest Mode, which stops the app tracking activity and pushing you to meet goals, helping to promote recovery and giving your body time to rest. Because it still tracks your sleep in Rest Mode, the app can still provide information on how any illness is progressing, so it is far better than simply not wearing the smart ring when you don’t feel well.

The Symptom Radar feature is the result of nearly five years of work, evolving from noting body temperature changes and how they correlated with signs of fever to developing new algorithms that include more metrics and alert wearers of possible symptoms of illness. Oura says the smart ring has 99% accuracy compared to lab standards when it comes to tracking your temperature.

Symptom Radar will be available in the Oura app starting December 9 for everyone with the third-generation Oura Ring and the most recent Oura Ring 4. It’s the first Oura Labs feature to leave the beta phase and be promoted to the main app that is ready for everyone to use.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I’ve worn the Oura Ring 4, and I’m conflicted about it
A person wearing the Oura Ring 4.

The Oura Ring 4 is here, and it has been on my finger for a few hours. What you’re about to read are my initial thoughts about the latest version of the best smart ring you can buy from someone who has worn an Oura Ring for at least three years now.

It’s undoubtedly a beautiful ring, but I’m conflicted about some of the big hardware changes that separate it from my beloved Oura Ring 3.
What it's like to wear the Oura Ring 4

Read more
What is the Oura Ring made from?
A promotional image of the Oura RIng 4's different color options.

The Oura Ring 4 has arrived, with new features packed into a fresh design. The latest smart ring has a simplistic, round design that makes it look like any regular ring. However, the dome sensors have been recessed to improve the accuracy of your health readings, which have become even more accurate thanks to a new platform called Smart Sensing that gathers information from 18 pathways. It's sure to end up on our list of the best smart rings when it comes out.

But what is the Oura Ring made from? Is it a precious metal like gold, or perhaps silver? You might be wondering what the Oura Ring 4 is made out of. Lucky for you, we crafted this nifty little guide to tell you exactly what material it's crafted with and the benefits of that material. Read on to find out.
What is the Oura Ring made from?

Read more
Is the Oura Ring waterproof?
The Oura Ring Horizon resting on a green succulent plant.

The Oura Ring is a highly sought-after wearable device available in different styles and price ranges. In fact, Oura just announced its latest model, the Oura Ring 4. It allows users to track their sleep and recovery, stress levels, illnesses, and fitness routines -- and it even provides features specific to women's health. With so many features, you might wonder whether this smart ring is waterproof. Let's find out.
Is the Oura Ring waterproof?
Technically, the Oura Ring is not waterproof, which is the case for most modern gadgets. Instead, it's water-resistant up to 330 feet (100 meters). You'll often find water resistance protection on products, which is good, but it's not exactly the same as being waterproof. But what does that really mean? We explain below.
Can you go swimming with the Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring has a certain level of protection that allows you to wear it while swimming, showering, and snorkeling. However, wearing the Oura Ring during scuba diving or when there is a risk of extended water submersion or extreme pressure is not advisable. Oura recommends avoiding wearing the ring in such scenarios to ensure its longevity and proper functioning.

Read more