Tinder app now lets you run a background check on your date

Tinder will now let users perform a background check on the person they intend to go on a date with, a safety measure that will keep “Tinder Swindlers” at bay and will also play a crucial role in preventing any other kind of physical or emotional trauma. The service is offered by Garbo, a non-profit that aims to make background checks more affordable and easy to access.

Thanks to a partnership with Tinder’s parent company Match Group, the dating app’s users will get two background check tickets for free. Each background check costs $2.50 on Garbo, excluding a small transaction fee. In the coming months, the background check feature will also be making its way to more Match Group-owned dating apps such as OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Hinge, and Azar, among others.

In order to access Garbo’s online background check service, Tinder users need to visit the Safety Center in the app by tapping on the blue shield. In the tools area of the Safety Center, users will see a Garbo article that will guide them to Garbo’s official website where they can access its background check service. The whole process is fairly easy and can be directly accessed from Garbo’s official website. Users just need to enter the phone number and the matched person’s name to access the database.

In case that data proves to be insufficient, users will be asked to furnish more details, such as their potential date’s age. Garbo says it sources the background check data from the criminal justice system that profiles bad actors with a history of violent and harmful offenses. The idea here is to help those in the online dating game stay safe from swindlers and abusers while also lowering the barrier for a user-friendly background check service.

Tinder is encouraging users to report dating profiles that have a problematic track record as per Garbo’s database. In addition to a background check tool, the Tinder app will also lead users to a direct 24/7 chat line with experts who can guide them if they spot any red flags and help them stay safe in their search for a romantic partner. The app’s Safety Center also offers users a dedicated Crisis Text Line, alongside more helpful resources, such as RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), to assist users.

