  1. Mobile

Tinder app now lets you run a background check on your date

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Tinder will now let users perform a background check on the person they intend to go on a date with, a safety measure that will keep “Tinder Swindlers” at bay and will also play a crucial role in preventing any other kind of physical or emotional trauma. The service is offered by Garbo, a non-profit that aims to make background checks more affordable and easy to access.

Thanks to a partnership with Tinder’s parent company Match Group, the dating app’s users will get two background check tickets for free. Each background check costs $2.50 on Garbo, excluding a small transaction fee. In the coming months, the background check feature will also be making its way to more Match Group-owned dating apps such as OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Hinge, and Azar, among others.

The background check service offered by Garbo.

In order to access Garbo’s online background check service, Tinder users need to visit the Safety Center in the app by tapping on the blue shield. In the tools area of the Safety Center, users will see a Garbo article that will guide them to Garbo’s official website where they can access its background check service. The whole process is fairly easy and can be directly accessed from Garbo’s official website. Users just need to enter the phone number and the matched person’s name to access the database.

In case that data proves to be insufficient, users will be asked to furnish more details, such as their potential date’s age. Garbo says it sources the background check data from the criminal justice system that profiles bad actors with a history of violent and harmful offenses. The idea here is to help those in the online dating game stay safe from swindlers and abusers while also lowering the barrier for a user-friendly background check service.

Tinder is encouraging users to report dating profiles that have a problematic track record as per Garbo’s database. In addition to a background check tool, the Tinder app will also lead users to a direct 24/7 chat line with experts who can guide them if they spot any red flags and help them stay safe in their search for a romantic partner. The app’s Safety Center also offers users a dedicated Crisis Text Line, alongside more helpful resources, such as RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), to assist users.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus have few compromises

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 being held up with the lock screen showing.

Google fixes long-standing Netflix bug in Feature Drop update

Google Pixel 6 Pro in the hands of a user navigating its home screen.

The best iPad Air 5 cases and covers

Apple iPad Air fifth generation.

Square Enix brings two surprising RPGs to Sony State of Play

A character in Valkyrie Elysium points.

A big improvement to Windows 11 search is coming soon

Improvement to the Windows 11 search box.

Returnal is getting a free co-op update this month

Selene standing by ship in Returnal.

Exoprimal looks like a Dino Crisis spiritual successor

A group of players fights a T-Rex in Exoprimal.

Why the M1 Ultra version of the Mac Studio is so heavy

Apple Mac Studio showing the ports on back and grill.

Classic Ninja Turtles beat ’em ups are coming to consoles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle arcade game's character select screen showing off the four turtles.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED is already sold out, because of course it is

The bottom bezel and stand of the Alienware 34.

Warner Bros. pushes back Black Adam, Flash, and Aquaman 2

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for March 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best smartphone deals for March 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro