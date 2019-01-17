Digital Trends
Verizon’s deal could get you a free iPhone XR — but there’s some fine print

Christian de Looper
Looking to open a new line on Verizon? The company has a new buy-one-get-one deal that could be perfect for you. The deal includes smartphones like the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone X.

There is some pretty major fine print to the deal, which is important to keep in mind. Both devices will need to be purchased on a device payment plan, after which the second device will be paid back over 24 months of bill credits — so you need to be comfortable with staying with Verizon for the next two years. On top of that, you need to open a new line with Verizon to take advantage of the deal. Still, if you’re already looking to open a new line with Verizon and don’t mind paying for the two phones up front, then it could be a good deal.

The phones offered through the deal, however, are top-tier. First up is the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which offer the Snapdragon 845 processor, and are known for their awesome cameras. Instead of using two or three camera lenses, Google has stuck with one, but with machine learning and artificial intelligence, the company is able to perform effects like portrait mode and capture beautiful shots easily. If you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you receive a 64GB Pixel 3 for free, or $800 off another Pixel 3 model or a Pixel 3 XL. You can see that deal here.

The Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and Note 9 are also pretty incredible smartphones. Like the Pixel 3, they also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, but offer arguably more stylish designs, easier access to Samsung’s apps and services, and so on. Many swear by Samsung’s smartphones, and for good reason. If you buy one of these phones, you get a Galaxy S9 for free or $800 of a Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy Note 9. Check out the deal for yourself here.

Next up is the LG G7 or LG V40. The LG smartphones may not be the biggest of the year, but they’re still great devices. LG has stepped up its phone game in 2018 — and that’s likely to continue into this year. With this deal, you get 50 percent off the first LG G7 or LG V40, plus $750 off a second device. Check the deal out here.

Last but not least is the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone X. The iPhone X is the flagship iPhone from 2017, but it’s still an absolute beast of a device. It offers an Apple A11 Bionic processor, which is one of the fastest mobile processors ever, coupled with 3GB of RAM and an OLED display. The iPhone XS takes things a step further with the newer Apple A12 Bionic processor, an updated camera, and more — while the iPhone XR features the same processor in a cheaper body and with an LCD display. If you buy an iPhone, you get an iPhone XR, or $750 off an iPhone X. You can check out that deal here.

