Doctors want you to swallow this vibrating pill to help you poop

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Instead of popping in laxatives, you might soon find yourself ingesting a drug-free smart capsule that vibrates in your guts to solve your constipation woes. The folks at the Medical College of Georgia — Augusta University have published fresh research that claims that a vibrating capsule “appears to double the ability for adults struggling with debilitating chronic constipation to defecate more normally.” The news comes just days after another team of researchers unveiled a strip you can pee on to potentially identify cancer.

The capsule excites the muscle walls, which leads to gradual contraction of the colon that creates a peristalsis-like movement, stirring the material inside and allowing defecation. For the unaware, peristalsis refers to the contraction and relaxation of muscle walls in a tube, allowing movement of edible items down the food pipe and the digested material down the intestine.

The fittingly named “Vibrant” capsule was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year, and it is being marketed as an alternative to laxative therapies. The capsule, which comes with a pod, needs only a few seconds to get activated by placing it inside the pod, prior to being swallowed. Once the job is done, the capsule passes out of the body with stool. The latest research also marks the first time that Vibrant has become “available for physicians to prescribe.”

Published in the journal Gastroenterology, the latest research involved over 300 adults in nearly 90 centers across the country. The capsule, which is made out of latex-free plastic, produces two vibrating sessions each day, with each vibration session lasting two hours in the colon, where 3 seconds of gentle stirring is followed by 16 seconds of rest.

During the clinical trials, the team compared the vibrating capsule’s efficiency with a non-vibrating capsule and found that the vibrating capsule allowed for a “two- to three-fold increase in the number of complete spontaneous bowel movements per week” in constipation patients.

It not only improved stool frequency, but also enhanced the completeness of the bowel movements, and even helped with straining and stool consistency problems. The only side effect reported during the latest trial was that about 11% percent of the participants reported feeling mild vibrating sensations in their gut, but continued to use it.

Another advantage is that it doesn’t wash away the healthy gut microbiome, as is the case with multiple medicinal drugs. So far, the team also hasn’t come across any negative impact of Vibrant capsules on the activity of gut microbes. Vibrant is currently available in a self-pay format that costs $2 to $3 daily.

Touted to be the first capsule-based trial of its kind for any gastrointestinal problem, the research also notes that it is the first time that experts can activate the treatment process right at the target spot — which happens to be the colon in this case.

Notably, the capsule can also be personalized for patients suffering from different kinds of constipation by allowing a gastroenterologist to adjust the timing and duration of the vibration treatment. However, the most promising aspect of the research is that the capsule can also be tweaked to solve other gastrointestinal problems.

For example, if an individual suffers from stomach paralysis, the vibrating capsule can be activated much earlier in the stomach, stimulating its walls. Likewise, it can also be deployed to fix bowel-related issues in the small intestine.

One of the biggest advantages of the FDA-cleared vibrating capsule is that it is a drug-free solution, which means there is no risk of a reaction or chemical rejection by the body. Clinical tests suggest that Vibrant is “efficacious for severe, moderate, and mild patients.”

Are period tracking apps actually safe to use? Everything you need to know
Elizabeth Tirk
By Elizabeth Tirk
July 14, 2022
Flo's policies are visible on screen of phone laid on table.

Are you safe to use period tracking apps since the overturn of Roe vs. Wade? The short answer is, in some ways, "yes," though within certain limitations. And in other ways, definitely not.

Given the increase in safety/privacy concerns around such apps, I wanted to find out what is actually safe and what isn't. To do so, I reached out to popular period tracking apps Flo and Clue to hear how they're tackling the data privacy and security of their users. I also spoke to cybersecurity experts to get their take on the matter.

Read more
Do mental health apps really help? We asked the experts
Sakshi Udavant
By Sakshi Udavant
June 20, 2022
Photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed.

Nearly one in four U.S. adults have a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, and many more experience transient stress symptoms. Therapy and other professional mental health interventions can be crucial to finding appropriate treatment, but many of these services are expensive and inaccessible for people -- especially people of color, low-income families, and remote households. 
This is where free (and even paid) mental health apps can help. While not designed to replace therapy, they can be a good supplement to an existing treatment plan and offer helpful exercises for less serious symptoms that may not require continuous professional consultations. But do they really help? We asked people who use them to find out.
Mood and symptom trackers
Take, for instance, Anna Chiranova. Anna has had severe anxiety since her college days. Seven years ago, in search of ways to cope, she found mindfulness meditation which helped her calm down whenever she had an anxiety attack. However, she couldn't focus during any of the guided meditations on YouTube. That’s when she turned to Calm, a “freemium” guided meditation app. The combination of soothing vocals and relaxing sleep music helped her truly unwind, and improved the quality of her sleep over time. 
The Sanvello app.
There are many people like Anna who turn to mental health apps when other ways of coping aren’t enough. “These apps can be a helpful addition to your coping toolkit and increase one’s readiness to talk about their mental health before they seek a licensed professional,” says Ariana Alejandra Gibson, CEO and founder of the STIGMA app, a platform working towards normalizing conversations about mental health struggles.
Apps like STIGMA offer people a safe space when a therapist isn’t available. For example, in-between appointments, during a moment of crisis, or if you’re just having mild mood fluctuations that don’t necessitate booking a therapy appointment. That’s where mood and symptom trackers can help. 
"These can help people learn to examine their patterns of thinking, feeling, and/or acting by serving as a way to track patterns that we all fall into,” says Heidi Kar, a licensed clinical psychologist and principal advisor on Mental Health, Trauma, and Violence Initiatives at the Education Development Center (EDC).
A therapist can examine this data during a session or even guide users to do this themselves. Consistently tracking mood and symptoms this way can help people understand what triggers them and how to prevent relapse. Some apps, like Sanvello, make this easier by giving you access to your medical history, tracking symptoms and triggers, and creating daily or weekly visual graphs. This is what Theola Tinny told us, who regularly uses the app to manage anxiety.
It really helped me see the ups and downs of my mood

Mental health tracking apps can also help gain insight and awareness about how mood fluctuations affect everyday life. “I used Daylio when I first started going to therapy, and it really helped me see the ups and downs of my mood,” says Thomas Vibe, an interior designer who uses the app to manage depression. “By using the app, I got better at recognizing that I will have periods where I feel worse and that, eventually, I will feel better.”
Connection and a sense of belonging
Call it venting, thinking out loud, or expressing your feelings, talking about your emotional experiences can be helpful during rough times. While therapists are trained to offer this kind of support, a growing number of mental health apps are using volunteer listeners or “peer counselors” to lend an empathetic ear to people in need. 
The 7 Cups app.
Take the 7 Cups app, a platform with over 160,000 listeners from 189 countries providing support in 140 languages. While 7 Cups also offers paid therapy, more people are drawn to the free chat option that connects them with volunteer listeners who have experienced similar problems.
“I'm a firm believer in talking things out rather than keeping them bottled up inside,” says Ravi Davda, a marketing professional who regularly uses the app. “But sometimes I just want to be behind my laptop and speak to someone via text.” 
That’s where apps like 7 Cups, HearMe, and BlahTherapy help. They offer free, anonymous chats to people who just need to talk things through. Alternatively, meditation apps offer a wide range of features that can be helpful for people experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. This is especially true for people who perhaps don't feel the need to speak to someone.
Apps like Calm, Headspace, Simple Habit, Insight Timer, and Shine offer free and paid meditations of varying lengths, designed for different purposes like improving focus, increasing mindfulness, feeling grateful, promoting relaxation, managing anxiety, and more. Many also offer guided sleep meditations or relaxation music to help with insomnia. 
Mental health apps can’t replace therapy
Mental health apps can be a great resource to help guide people through a tough time, but experts warn they can’t replace professional mental health care. 

Read more
The FDA just approved an Apple Watch app to track Parkinson’s disease
Cristina Alexander
By Cristina Alexander
June 13, 2022
App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to an Apple Watch app to monitor Parkinson's disease, developed by San Francisco-based startup Rune Labs. As reported by Reuters, the Apple Watch's pre-existing sensors can already detect falls, tremors, and other movement disorders consistent with symptoms of Parkinson's. But Rune Labs has taken things a step further with its app, gathering individual data on the symptoms patients experience so that it can be shared with doctors to determine the best course of treatment.

Brian Pepin, CEO of Rune Labs, said that the data Apple Watch gathers through its Parkinson's monitoring app will be combined with data from other sources, like brain implants. He also added that the app uses Rune Labs' StrivePD software to send doctors continuous streams of data to give more context to movement patterns. This provides more data than doctors would get from observing a patient coming in for a short clinical visit, as symptoms of Parkinson's disease change over time.

Read more