  1. Mobile

Zoom with fish: Tokyo aquarium wants people to video chat with its eels

By

An aquarium in Japan is asking folks at home to video chat with its garden eels to give the creatures some company and help them maintain familiarity with humans.

Sumida Aquarium, located at the base of Tokyo’s enormous Skytree tower, closed its doors to the public at the beginning of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it seems the eels are beginning to miss the regular stream of excited visitors.

The spindly creatures (pictured below) partially bury themselves in the sand, hiding beneath it if disturbed. The 300 eels at the aquarium have become comfortable with visitors, staying in full view of them instead of hiding away. But a short time after the recent closure, staff noticed how the creatures were beginning to retreat into the sand when they approached the tanks, the Guardian reported. The situation is a concern as it makes it harder for them to assess the health of the animals.

Believing that lack of interaction has once again caused the eels to fear humans, Sumida Aquarium called upon members of the public to fire up their smartphones for a video chat with the eels from May 3 through 5. Think “Zoom with fish.”

Garden eels
Garden eels awaiting a video call. Andrey Nekrasov/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Describing the three-day event as a “face-showing festival,” the aquarium invited people to “show your face to our garden eels from your home” in a bid to calm the creatures and help them stay familiar with their human friends.

Workers at the attraction set up five tablets beside the tanks, with people invited to connect via a smartphone or tablet. Video callers are each given five minutes with the elongated fish, during which time they’re invited to wave and chat to the aquatic creatures. While the idea of giving an eel a call may seem a little absurd, the aquarium will happily consider it a worthwhile exercise if it helps the fish to become comfortable with humans again ahead of its reopening.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of animals joining video chats. Last month a company in North Carolina started offering folks the chance to invite a horse called Eddie or a donkey called Mambo to their Zoom calls. The idea is to inject some fun into a process that for some remote workers may have become a bit stale as the lockdowns drag on. It’s not clear how busy the animals have been, or indeed if they’ve managed to make any useful contributions during the calls.

Whether you’re interested in video conferencing with co-workers, friends, or Eddie the horse, Digital Trends has some useful suggestions for the best software to help make it happen.

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

best movies on netflix back to the future thumb

What is Microsoft Teams? A look into Microsoft’s collaboration platform

microsoft teams new features for coronavirus digital trends

The best games like Pokémon

Creatures battle in Temtem

How to add friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A garthering of friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for May 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases and covers

Mous Limitless 3.0

Don’t miss your chance to sign up for a free Audible subscription

The best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases and covers

These are the best iPhone SE (2020) deals for May 2020

The best Google Pixel 4 XL cases and covers

Audible Gold: Sign up now and save big on a three-month subscription

audible free trial

iPhone SE (2020) vs. iPhone 11: Can Apple’s budget phone beat a flagship?

iPhone SE

How to record a WhatsApp call on Android or iOS

whatsapp

The best Motorolo Moto G Power cases and covers

Google Pixel Buds 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds: Which true wireless buds are best?