Let’s be honest with one another for a moment. The wireless industry is a mess. There’s a lot of complexity and confusion when it comes to buying a new phone, taking advantage of discounts and credits, and even choosing a wireless plan for you and your family. Almost nothing is straightforward.

Visible, the all-digital wireless carrier owned by Verizon, knows this – and is determined to turn the wireless industry on its head. That’s why they just debuted a new series called Visible Reveals, starring well-known tech YouTube creator Marques Brownlee from MKBHD, shows that Visible can actually make wireless service simple, accessible, and transparent.

In the video, Marques shows how Visible’s price — with taxes and fees included — stacks up against competitors. Unlike some of the other guys, the price you see advertised on Visible is the price you pay when you join.

With this content, Visible argues that wireless service SHOULD be this easy and straightforward, but sadly, often is not. Visible Reveals is a three-part series that sets out to prove Visible is taking it back to the basics. They offer single-line plans with no annual contracts or commitments, and it’s a super-easy process to sign up.

Moreover, everything can be done 100% online, and the savings earned as a result of that remote operation are passed back to you, the customer. Of course, Visible has so many more benefits to offer it’s worth taking a closer look.

How is Visible different?

In addition, to several user-friendly and affordable plans, Visible offers a few different programs to help you get the most out of your wireless service — and also to simplify the experience.

Upgrade program: When you buy an eligible phone with financing from Affirm, Visible will pay off what’s left, up to 50%, when you upgrade to a new model.

Trade-in program: If you switch to Visible, you’ll get the trade-in value of your current phone towards a new one.

Free trial: New customers can always try out the service for 15 days with no commitments required.

These wireless plans are awesomely simple

Visible is also far and above the competition when it comes to their wireless plans. There are two plans with a ton of features and benefits that come standard, starting with Visible Basic for $25 per month and Visible+ for $45 per month, but for a limited time, enter the code 35FOR6 to get $10 off your first six months. Coverage is straightforward.

These two low-cost plan options are backed by Verizon Networks, with unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot access, included. You’ll get 24/7 access to human support — no bots here. It also offers coverage for 99% of the US population.

Physical SIM or eSIM options are available, with an inventory of all the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more, all with discounts and savings for you to capitalize on. You can also bring your own device if you recently bought a new phone or just want to keep what you have.

The major difference between Visible Basic and Visible+ is the latter provides access to Verizon’s fastest network, 5G Ultra Wideband, with Unlimited talk, text, and data roaming in Mexico and Canada included.

What are you waiting for?

If you’re tired of the wireless industry shenanigans like us, you’ll be happy to know all about how Visible is simplifying both the experience and the information involved. You’ll notice, especially while shopping, that everything is broken down into easy-to-read formats, with no mystery or tricks involved. You can buy a new phone, with some great deals available, bring your old phone, and choose whatever plan best matches your needs.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a better wireless service, capitalize on more affordable plans, or upgrade your phone, head to Visible to get started.

