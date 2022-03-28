Vivo X Fold set for launch on April 11

Vivo teased its first foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold a few days ago,, and now we have the launch date as well. The company released a video teaser to confirm the launch event which will take place on April 11. In the teaser, the Vivo X Fold can be seen with a notebook-style foldable display similar to the Galaxy Z Fold and Oppo Find N. While the complete design is yet to be revealed, leaked schematics suggest that the phone will feature a curved outer display with a centered hole-punch camera.

The Vivo X Fold sports a big rectangular housing that holds a circular camera module and a few cutouts for the LED flash and microphones. The camera system has been seen showcasing a similar design in a couple of leaks, thus there could be something solid here.

Like every foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold is expected to pack top-of-the-line specs. According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the foldable device will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For those unaware, it is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz. It could be offered in two configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo X Fold is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom, and a 12-megapixel portrait lens. As far as the displays are concerned, the phone may get a 6.5-inch OLED cover screen and an 8-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate on the inside.

The Vivo X Fold may pack a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is said to be launching in three color options — crimson, orange, and blue.

