Vivo earlier this year released its Y32 model on its China-based website, and said it would be launching the S12 Pro on December 22. Since the S-series is exclusive to China, the upcoming smartphone is expected to face stiff competition from the Huawei P50 Pocket, which was also released during the holiday period. However, it is important to note that Vivo S-series products are often rebranded under the V-series of smartphones for international consumers.

What that means is that the soon-to-be-launched Vivo V23 Pro is simply a variant of the S12 Pro. The V23 Pro first appeared on the Google Play console, and was set for a January 2022 release. So far, all of the specs of the V23 Pro are very similar to the S12 Pro. A more recent leak was shared via Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

This might be the vivo V23 Pro globally— the vivo S12 Pro which is launching in China tomorrow with a curved display, 108MP Camera, Dual front cameras & Dimensity 1200 Chipset. Looks very pretty! #vivoV23Pro pic.twitter.com/DDqrjDLsbS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 21, 2021

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6893 processor (Mediatek Dimensity 1200) with 8GB of RAM, and it will have two selfie cameras and triple rear cameras. According to the details shared, the Full-HD+ (1080 × 2376 pixels) display will have 440 pixels per inch density, and both devices would also run on Android 12.

One difference for the V23 model: Vivo may opt for an additional color option, with some rumors of a “sunshine gold color scheme,” when the phone launches in India this coming January. Gadgets 360 has also revealed that the V23 Pro will sport a “Changeable Fluorite Glass” design, which allows the model’s back panel to change shades when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) light.

The phone would have a curved display. The Vivo S12 Pro is expected to be priced at 3,499 yuan (Approximately $560). The phone is already available for pre-order. More details of the V23 should appear after the new year begins.

