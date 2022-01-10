  1. Mobile

Relive the moment Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone exactly 15 years ago

Trevor Mogg
By

It was January 9, 2007, when Steve Jobs strolled confidently onto a San Francisco stage to unveil the very first iPhone.

Wearing his trademark black turtleneck, blue jeans, and white sneakers, the then Apple boss told the expectant audience at the Macworld Conference at the Moscone Center: “Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything.”

Six minutes and 36 seconds into his keynote, those in the auditorium got their first proper look at the iPhone, a surprisingly sleek handset that offered a touch interface and did away with clunky physical keyboards — a device that went on to utterly transform the mobile phone industry.

Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone in 2007.
Apple

“I didn’t sleep a wink last night,” Jobs said at the end of his famous keynote. “I was so excited about today, because we’ve been so lucky at Apple. We’ve had some real revolutionary products. The Mac in 1984 is an experience that those of us that were there will never forget, and I don’t think the world will forget it either. The iPod in 2001 changed everything about music, and we’re going to do it again with the iPhone in 2007. We’re very excited about this.”

And he had every right to be, for the iPhone, with its cutting-edge design, easy-to-use interface, and promise of innovative apps, quickly became a global hit and transformed the fortunes of Apple beyond expectations.

By today’s standards, of course, the first iPhone was super basic. It featured a touchscreen just 3.5 inches in size (described by Jobs at the time as “giant”), far smaller than the standard 6.1-inch screen seen with the most recent iterations of Apple’s handset. The first cost iPhone cost $499 and shipped with just 4GB of storage (8GB for an extra $100), a far cry from the terabyte offered with the recently released iPhone 13 Pro Max, though that particular device will set you back $1,599. And let’s not get started with the camera tech on that very first device.

To mark 15 years since the iPhone’s introduction, we present that special moment when Steve Jobs unveiled Apple’s first smartphone, setting in motion a chain of events that has completely transformed the way we communicate with one another and while away countless hours.

Editors' Recommendations

Are MediaTek and Qualcomm feeling pressure from in-house chips?

A render of the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

Why there aren’t cameras to capture the unfolding of James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

GoPro Hero 10 Black: 7 things I love and 2 that I don’t

GoPro Hero 10 Rugged.

Folding laptops at CES 2022 should have learned from mobile’s mistakes

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The 5 biggest computing announcements from CES 2022

AMD CEO Lisa Su holding a Zen 4 CPU.

This massive air fryer oven is $70 off at Best Buy today

bella pro series toaster oven air fryer deal best buy february 2021 plus

This Lenovo Chromebook is only $119 at Best Buy for a limited time

Lenovo - Chromebook 3 11 Chromebook - AMD A6 - 4GB Memory - 32GB eMMC Flash Memory - Onyx Black

We can’t believe how cheap this LG OLED TV is at Walmart today

LG 55 Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ OLED55C1PUB

This 55-inch TV is ON SALE for only $319 at Walmart right now

TCL 55 Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV – 55S431

Satechi just launched a crazy 165-watt, 4-port USB-C charger

Image of Satechi's new 4-port USB-C charger in stand beside a MacBook Pro.

What is QD-OLED? The newest (and best) TV tech fully explained

Sony 2022 A95K 4K QD-OLED TV.

Pixar’s Turning Red will skip theaters and head directly to Disney+

The cast of Turning Red.