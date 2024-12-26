We may get our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 very soon

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to give us a lot of details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but a new report suggests there could be a few additional surprises announced at the January 22 show — including the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.

The existence of the Galaxy Ring 2 hasn’t been much of a secret, with prior leaks giving us looks at what kind of specs to expect. Now, a new report from Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes suggests Samsung might announce it at Galaxy Unpacked, just as it did with the first Galaxy Ring this year.

However, the report doesn’t give us many more details on the level of performance to expect. It reiterates that better battery life is expected (over seven days) alongside AI functionality and more health data sensors, although the battery life is dependent on the size of the Galaxy Ring.

It also confirms the two new Galaxy Ring sizes, bringing the total to 11 in an attempt to compete with Oura’s wider size accommodations.

In addition to a new Galaxy Ring, Samsung could also announce its long-rumored AR smart glasses. Firm details about these smart glasses have been elusive, but they’re supposed to look like a relatively normal pair of glasses and weigh around 50 grams, or about the weight of a household sponge.

One thing to remember is that some of these products won’t go on sale at Galaxy Unpacked. The first Galaxy Ring was announced at the January event, but wasn’t released until summer, and the same could hold true for the Galaxy Ring 2 and the AR smart glasses. With so few details about the smart glasses, they could be a long way from release.

Of course, take this all with some skepticism. Despite the veracity of the sources, rumors are still just rumors and could be proven wrong. Concrete details won’t be available until the show.